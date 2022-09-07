To be one of the best volleyball teams at the end of the season, a team has to prepare at the beginning of the season.
Seems like both the Menlo School and Menlo-Atherton girls’ volleyball teams have their eyes set on success this season as they have both embarked on brutal non-league schedules.
Menlo has faced the likes of St. Francis, Valley Christian and Notre Dame-Belmont — all losses.
M-A slate has been even tougher, with games against Valley Christian, state power Mitty and Sacred Heart Prep. Also all defeats.
Both Menlo and M-A hooked up in another non-league barnburner for both squads and from the looks of things, both are poised for bigger things. But right now, Menlo is a little bit ahead as the Knights posted a 25-25-21, 25-23, 25-27, 25-18 win over the visiting Bears Tuesday night.
M-A (1-4), despite only one win on the season far, pushed Menlo (4-4) to the end of the every game. M-A certainly had its chances to pull out those close games.
Instead, it was Menlo with the greater intestinal fortitude. The Knights dug deeper than the Bears and they also had junior outside hitter Cleo Hardin, was mostly unstoppable in the first three games on her way to a match-high 24 kills.
Doing the bulk of the damage from the left side, Hardin used an assortment of attacks to keep the Bears off balance.
Adding to the Bears’ woes was the fact that they struggled from the service line. Giving free points to a team like Menlo is never a good idea, but the Bears couldn’t seem to help themselves.
They struggled mightily in Game 1 and while there is no guarantees the Bears would have won the points, they certainly didn’t give themselves a chance by committing seven service errors in the opening game. That was followed by four more in Game 2, and two more in both the third and fourth games as they totaled 15 service errors for the game.
Add eight Hardin kills in the opening set and its a wonder the Bears managed to stay in it. But stay in it they did. M-A actually held a 20-17 lead late in Game 1, but could not close out Menlo. The Knights started the game-winning run by scoring off an M-A error. Two more Bears mistakes and the match was tied at 20-all. A service winner from Brooke Dombkowski gave the Knights a 21-20 lead and Hardin did the rest, putting down three balls. Couple that with an M-A hitting error and Game 1 went to the Knights.
Game 2 was very similar, but this time, it was Menlo that led late, only to see the Bears rally. M-A trailed 20-17, but a pair of Aria Sokol kills, sandwiched around a Menlo error, closed the Knights’ lead to 20-19. When Marta Mordec put away a shot off a scramble, the game was tied at 21.
But there was Hardin to take over again. She scored the last four points, including a roof block for the game winner, as the Knights surged to a 25-23 win, with Hardin adding nine, Game 2 kills.
Game 3 finally saw the Bears close out a game, but it wasn’t easy. Menlo won 6 of 9 points to tie the score at 24-all. A service ace from Lauren Mrva gave the Knights a match point, but the Bears rallied back. Nightingale Kaloni Fakava Ma tipped home an attack to tie the game at 25. She then combined with Anna Ryan for a block and a Menlo hitting error gave the game to the Bears, 27-25 with Hardin coming up with five more kills.
M-A, however, could not keep the momentum going in Game 4. While the Bears finally kept Hardin in check — she had only two kills in the final game — it was the rest of the Menlo attack that picked up the slack.
Bella Chen came up huge down the stretch for the Knights, scoring three of the final five points to give Menlo the match.
