Prepcaltrack.com released its latest CIF state team rankings last week and both Menlo School and Crystal Springs Uplands School were ranked 1-3 in Division 5.
And while the ultimate determinant is the postseason, the Knights’ boys’ team let the rest of the West Bay Athletic League know that the regular-season title will go through Atherton after Menlo won WBAL #1 cross country meet at Crystal Springs Cross Country Course in Belmont Wednesday.
But Crystal Springs showed it’s not going anywhere and will be on the Knights’ heels all season long.
“We’re so close to each other,” said Menlo head coach Jorge Chen, who was coached at San Mateo High School by Crystal Springs’ head man Albert Caruana in 1983.
“[Our teams] have the most respect for each other.”
Of the top-10 finishers, seven were either Knights or Gryphons. Menlo’s Pretre brothers, senior Justin and sophomore Landon, finished in a dead heat, as the two began their final season of high school running together by crossing the line hip-to-hip and finishing with identical times of 15:44.1 over the 2.95-mile course.
They were followed by the Crystal Springs pair of Benjamin Bouie and Tarik Baker. Bouie finished more than 16 seconds behind the Pretres, while Baker was another 12 seconds back.
Menlo’s Aiden Deffner and William Hauser came across fifth and sixth, respectively, and when Alex Boesch finished 12th in a time of 17:16.3, it gave the Knights the team victory, as well, as all five scoring runners finished in the top-13. All five scoring runners for Crystal Springs finished in the top-15, with Furious Clay, Oliver Boesch — Alex’s brother — and Matthew Morris rounding out the top-5 for the Gryphons in 7th, 11th and 15th place.
The first runner other than one from Menlo or Crystal was Harker’s Veyd Patil, who was 8th in a time of 16:33.3. Woodside Priory’s Levente Palvolgyi was 9th. King’s Academy’s Thomas Tasker rounded out the top 10.
Sacred Heart Prep’s top finisher was freshman Jad Azmeh, who was 18th in a time of 17:49.4.
The Menlo girls, ranked No. 6 in the state in Division 5, and Crystal Springs went 1-2 in the girls’ team standings, as well.
Gryphons’ senior Kaiya Brooks dominated the field, taking the win with a time of 18:26.1 — more than a minute faster than Castilleja’s Perry McElhinney (19:13.9).
Brooks was running her first race since winning the Farmer Invitational at Hayward High School Sept. 17, when she covered the 3-mile course in a time of 17:41.53, again, blowing away the field. She skipped Westmoor’s Ram Invitational two weeks ago and the Gryphons didn’t compete in the Artichoke Invitational at Half Moon Bay last weekend.
“She’s perfectly healthy,” said Crystal Springs head coach Albert Caruana, adding Brooks was doing college visits during those invitational weekends.
“She basically ran by herself and it was warm (Wednesday),” Caruana continued. “The other part is, we didn’t have school yesterday. It may not sound like much, but kids get in a routine and [changes] kind of throw them off a bit.”
Crystal Springs would have its first four scoring runners finish in the top-10, including Anna Salter and Kira Dye finishing 6-7, but the Gryphons’ final two scoring runners didn’t cross the line until 31st and 35th.
“We’re super young,” Caruana said. “It was the first league meet, first time racing on the Crystal Springs Course (this season). You can do workouts on the course, but until you actually race on it, you don’t know.
“Wednesday was more like an experience.”
Menlo, meanwhile, had all five of its runners finish in the top-25, giving the Knights the team victory. A pair of underclassmen, Devon Tussing-Adkinson (freshman) and Eden Chuang (sophomore), finished 5th and 6th for Menlo, in times of 20:27.0 and 20:31.6, respectively.
Taylor Tam came in 9th for the Knights, Audrey Tsao was 14th and Anya Ramani, another freshman, was 25th.
“Very pleasantly surprised and super proud of the girls,” Chen said. “We didn’t have our top runner. Every (other) girl stepped up.”
SHP’s Julia Soderbery finished fourth with a time of 19:54.6.
