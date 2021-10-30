Oh, what a Knight.
Sergio Beltran broke the regular-season record for touchdown passes by a Central Coast Section quarterback, leading his Menlo Knights to a 55-17 victory over Carlmont Friday night at Bruce Usher Stadium.
The senior has made a spectacle of the Menlo aerial attack all season and cemented his legacy late in the first half with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Flynn for his record 42nd touchdown of the season.
“It feels great,” Beltran said. “It feels surreal. I never imagined this happening. We give it our all and I’m glad this happened.”
While some refer to the senior quarterback as “Air” Beltran, that nickname does a disservice to his legs. While He finished with three touchdown passes on the night, he ran for three more. He racked up 366 total yards on the night, going 17-of-25 passing for 275 yards, while carrying 10 times for 91 rushing.
And it seemed he wanted to keep the crowd in suspense after throwing his 41st touchdown oof the game’s third play from scrimmage — tying the CCS mark set by Monta Vista’s Ryan Hancock in 1989 — airing out an 87-yard scoring pass to senior Carter Jung inside the opening minute of the game.
After Carlmont kicker Conner Cook booted a season-high 43-yard field goal to make it 7-3 midway through the first quarter, Menlo answered with four more touchdowns in the half. The first three came courtesy of Beltran’s legs, as he ran for scores of 6, 3 and 26 yards to make it 27-3 with 3:10 to play in the half.
“It’s a nice balance,” Beltran said. “Running gets me focused and calmed down and juiced for the game. And passing, I know I can trust them to make big plays.”
Then the stage was set for Beltran’s record-setting pass, and what a stage to do it, amid a packed house at Usher Stadium, just barely seeming to accommodate a lively contingent of Scots fans on the home-side bleachers.
The excellent Carlmont pep band 200 players large was rocking all night, featuring chopsy renditions of Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.” And, yes, these choice classics could be heard clearly from the visiting side of the field.
“Administration is behind the school spirit and I’m glad all the student body comes out and represents,” Carlmont head coach Eric Rado said. “And the families come out to see it. Football means something here, and we’re just trying to put it together on the field.”
And the energy came in waves as Beltran marched toward history in the closing minutes of the half.
Menlo head coach Todd Smith seized on the opportunity to add to a 27-3 lead when Carlmont took a third-down sack, calling a timeout with 2:10 left in the half. The Knights took over at the Scots’ 46-yard line. And Beltran, at last, gave the fans what they wanted.
Beltran went to the air on four straight plays. He pushed up-field with a 21-yard pass to Ty Richardson. Then, on the following play, he dropped back and settled into the pocket, waiting for senior Tyler Flynn to get open in the left side of the end zone for the historic 20-yard scoring pass to make it 34-3
“It’s not in our playbook,” Flynn said. “[Offensive coordinator Austin Carter-Samuels] just told me find the corner of the end zone. We had a drag coming by from the single receiver that was supposed to suck the safety down. That didn’t happen. But we got to the corner and Sergio hit me in stride like he always does. That’s just a credit to him.”
Carlmont opened the second half with a quick four-play scoring drive, set up by a 44-yard scramble by junior quarterback Jack Wiessinger, who totaled 197 yards on the night — 8-of-13 passing for 139 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and six carries for 58 yards.
“He’s the type of kid where his knowledge of the game is growing, and all the kids have confidence in him,” Rado said. “And he’s doing a good job of mentoring some of the younger guys too, and he makes sure all the guys are on the same page. And he’s cool, calm and collected.”
On the following play, running back Antonio Castillo — filling in for an injured Luke Nessel, who was lost for the season with a leg injury Oct. 8 against Aragon — bulled for a 7-yard score to make it 34-10.
Menlo answered right back and Beltran added a 3-yard scoring pass midway through the third quarter to make it 41-10. Then the Knights invoked a running clock when Richardson recovered a fumble and returned it 76 yards for a scoop-and-score.
Menlo backup quarterback Jake Bianchi entered to add a touchdown pass to Menlo’s tally, connecting with Bob Enright for a 36-yard score early in the fourth quarter. Carlmont went on to score on the final play of the game with a 17-yard TD pass from Wiessinger to senior receiver Ivan Coronel.
With the win, Menlo (5-0 PAL Ocean, 9-0 overall) clinches the PAL Ocean Division title by running the table through five league games. The undefeated Knights will have a chance to run the table on the regular season Saturday, Nov. 6 in their Valpo Bowl rivalry game against Sacred Heart Prep.
Carlmont (0-5, 1-8) has lost eight straight since its season-opening win at El Camino.
