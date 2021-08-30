Menlo School entered the 2021 season expecting big things from senior quarterback Sergio Beltran.
Beltran took those expectations to extraordinary heights Saturday in the Knights’ 63-6 victory at home over Sequoia. Menlo scored 49 points in the first half alone, fueled by Beltran’s immortal — 15 of 21 completions for 351 yards, 461 total yards, and seven touchdown passes — all coming in the first half.
His seven TD throws in a half sets a new program record.
Carter Jung hauled in three of the TD throws, a 50-yarder in the first quarter, followed by catches of 70 and 13 in the second. Robby Enright had two TD catches, a 45 yarder to get Menlo on the board, and a 25-yarder to end the first quarter. Jack Giesler added a 14-yard scoring reception and Ty Richardson closed the half with a 50-yard TD haul.
After Beltran departed in the second half, Richardson added a second touchdown catch of 7 yards from quarterback Jake Bianchi. Bianchi later connected with Ben Banatao for a 29-yard TD strike to close the day’s scoring.
Beltran is in his second season as Menlo’s starting QB. He helmed the Knights during his junior campaign during the truncated 2020-21 season held in the spring, totaling 1,014 passing yards and 13 touchdown throws during Menlo’s five-game season.
Sacred Heart Prep 28, Sacred Heart Cathedral 21
In a battle of Sacred Heart programs, Prep rallied in the final minute of a wild fourth quarter to pull off a dramatic victory in its season opener Saturday afternoon at Palatella Field.
With Cathedral clinging to a 21-20 lead, Sacred Heart Prep junior running back Andrew Latu scored on a 4-yard run with less than a minute to play, and the Gators capped the day with a Jack-to-Zach 2-point conversion on a pass from Jack Herrell to Zach Freire.
It was quite a fantastic finish, especially considering the game was deadlocked in a scoreless tie at the half. SHP broke the tie in the opening minute of the third quarter when Latu broke free for a 70-yard scoring run. But after Herrell connected with Luke Rennert for a 90-yard scoring pass to up the lead to 14-0, Sacred Heart Cathedral rallied back, tying the game midway through the fourth quarter on a 60-yard scoring run by Ray-John Spears.
SHP took the lead back on a 1-yard TD run by Luis Mendoza. A missed point-after try, however, allowed SHC to seize its first lead of the day on the ensuing kickoff, as Kendric Sanders returned it 90 yards for a score to make it 21-20.
SHP then drove downfield with a clutch third-down completion past midfield from Herrell to Jake York for 42 yards. Mendoza followed with an 11-yard rush and Latu ran for 8 to set up the game-winning score.
Bellarmine 56, Menlo-Atherton 41
In an offensive shootout that ran late Friday night, Bellarmine scored 29 points in the fourth quarter to outduel Menlo-Atherton in an instant classic in San Jose.
M-A held a 28-27 lead at the end of three quarters then traded TDs with Bellarmine to tie it 35-35 with 10 minutes to play in the fourth. But two straight scoring runs by Brandon Broch put Bellarmine in the driver’s seat.
M-A senior quarterback Matt MacLeod had a career night, going 16-of-29 passing for 401 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. The interception was the first MacLeod has thrown since his sophomore year, Sept. 27, 2019 against Folsom.
Senior receiver Jeremiah Earby had five catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Jalen Moss was a workhorse with nine receptions for 156 yards. Senior running back Dane Fifita totaled 13 carries for 57 yards and three TD runs.
