Basketball is being played in the Menlo School gymnasium.
Is there any more important sentence than this to demonstrate high school sports look to be coming full circle from the lost year since the start of the coronavirus pandemic?
It was March 4, 2020 when Menlo School closed its campus after a staff member came in contact with an individual who had tested positive for the coronavirus. This was before the world had heard the name “COVID-19,” before the term “social distancing” had been espoused in the popular vernacular, and when wearing a mask in public seemed to do nothing more than draw looks of curious scrutiny.
One week later, the California Interscholastic Federation suspended all high school sports statewide. Menlo School, unfortunately, had gotten it right. Mortal danger was imminent. And with this, the small Atherton campus became the first high school campus in the nation to go on lockdown.
“We always err on the side of caution, which I agree with,” Menlo boys’ basketball coach Keith Larsen said. “We took the lead and then everybody else goes: ‘Well, why (are) you doing that?’ … And, knock on wood, we haven’t had any cases.”
The Menlo School girls’ basketball team took the lead in playing it safe. The Lady Knights forfeited their CIF Northern California regional playoff game scheduled for March 7 out of an abundance of caution, summarily ending their season. The Lady Knights returned to their home court Thursday for their first game since prior to the 2020 closures, enjoying an 82-61 win over Half Moon Bay.
The Menlo boys’ basketball team followed suit, tipping off their 2020-21 home opener Saturday against Half Moon Bay. It marks the Knights’ first game on their home court since Feb. 11, 2020.
There were fans in the stands and kids on the court. And, while things didn’t go Menlo’s way — surging Half Moon Bay rode a 22-9 third quarter to a 65-54 victory — Larsen was able to make another critical stride toward normalcy by bringing the focus back to basketball, talking about Menlo’s rebuilding process and youth movement at postgame press time.
“We are in our infantile stages,” Larsen said. “You don’t realize how much intricate type stuff we’ve done in the past … and when you have a new group, and seven or eight of them are sophomores, it’s really hard. So, I’m trying to keep it super simple.”
Half Moon Bay (3-1), however, proved primed and ready. The Cougars, too, have some youthful sophomores on roster. One in particular, sophomore guard Drew Dorwin, went on a second-half tear to help carry his team.
Dorwin scored just two points in the first half but went on to went on to finish with a game-high 18 points, including eight in the third quarter to help the Cougars finish the period on a 16-0 run.
“I think we played as a team together really well,” Dorwin said. “We played really good defense and got out in transition, and I think once we play in transition, we start to play a lot better together as a team, and we start to make a lot more shots.”
After taking a narrow 32-30 lead into halftime, the Cougars turned to a more physical brand of basketball to start the third quarter. After the game’s eighth lead change saw Menlo (0-2) take a 39-38 advantage on a 3-point play by sophomore Lucas Vogel midway through the period, Dorwin responded by driving relentlessly to the hoop and picking up fouls on consecutive possessions.
Dorwin went 4 for 4 from the stripe during that span, making for the ninth and final lead change of the game. The sophomore hasn’t missed a free throw through four games this season.
“I take them really seriously because it’s free points if you make ’em,” Dorwin said.
Dorwin has gone on hot streaks since joining the varsity starting five this season. In his first varsity start in HMB’s opener, a 63-56 win April 16 over Woodside Priory, the sophomore scored 25 points, including 20 in the first half.
And his fiery play proved contagious Saturday. He followed his free throw spree with a quick transition bucket to up the lead to 44-39. After senior Arata Nakamura followed with a transition 2, HMB regained possession for Dorwin to kick an inside-out assist pass to Mykola Ediger (15 points), who buried a corner 3.
Then Dorwin fronted another fast break and converted a sweet left-handed layup with a difficult Euro step release. Not that it was as difficult as it looked, he said.
“That’s a shot I practice a lot,” Dorwin said.
It was at this point every HMB shot, no matter how seemingly erratic, was falling.
“We got ourselves into a nice little rhythm,” Cougars head coach John Parsons said. “The game’s a little easier when you’re knocking down shots.”
Ben McKnight added 15 points and seven rebounds for HMB, while Sean Ediger had 10.
“It’s still early on and we’re still getting our footing,” Parsons said. “I wasn’t thrilled with our defense there in the first half and thought we just weren’t as crisp as I would have hoped. It’s a good, solid win against a good team in their place. Thank God we had Drew in the second half.”
Vogel and junior Will Murphy matched the game-high with 18 points apiece for Menlo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.