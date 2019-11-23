The top-seeded Knights swept a pair of matches at Broadstone Sports Club in Folsom to move into Saturday’s Northern California championship match beginning at noon.
Waiting for Menlo (25-3) is No. 2 St. Francis (20-3), the school the Knights beat 4-3 for the Central Coast Section team title last weekend in Los Gatos.
Menlo barely broke a sweat in advancing to the finals. The Knights opened with a 7-0 win over No. 8-seed University Prep-Redding. In the semifinals, Menlo topped No. 4 Granite Bay, 5-2.
St. Francis also breezed through its first-round match, taking down No. 7 Lowell-SF, 7-0. The Lancers were pushed to the brink in the semifinals by No. 8 St. Francis-Sacramento, with the Lancers pulling out a 4-3 win.
