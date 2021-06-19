On and off the field, the past year hadn’t gone Griff McGarry’s way — at all.
Pitching at the University of Virginia, 2020 was looking to be McGarry’s breakout season. The Menlo School graduate had finally realized his potential on the NCAA Division I stage, earning the ace distinction as Virginia’s Friday night starter, delivering a 3-0 record with a 1.35 ERA through four starts.
Then came the closure of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. And upon McGarry’s return, his redo junior season in 2021 quickly went south. His struggles caused a demotion to the bullpen, and he remains winless on the season, recording an 0-5 record with a 6.06 ERA.
“First few games, I pitched pretty well but kind of hit a little bump in the road,” McGarry said. “It was definitely a challenging time for me, but thanks to my teammates, friends and family … they helped me get over that hump. I feel like I’m in a good spot now.”
He certainly is. McGarry and the Virginia Cavaliers open play Sunday on college baseball’s grandest stage, the College World Series.
McGarry is largely responsible for the Cavs qualifying for the eight-team field in Omaha, Nebraska, taking the ball in Game 2 of the best-of-three Super Regional playoff against Dallas Baptist University in Columbia, South Carolina. It was Virginia’s fifth elimination game of the postseason, and McGarry responded with the game of his life.
“I was up next,” McGarry said. “And I was really happy to be able to advance with my team on to the next elimination game.”
With the pitching rotation facing an all-hands-on-deck panic — the previous weekend, Virginia played six games in the Columbia Regional, bouncing back after a Game 1 loss to South Carolina to storm into the super regionals by winning five straight — McGarry took the ball with the Cavs needing to win two straight in the Super Regional and fired seven shutout innings in a 4-0 victory.
McGarry allowed just two hits while striking out 10, breathing fire into the arena of Founders Park with his animated presence. Unshaven as a pitcher in a funk should be, he yawped and yowled his way back into ace form, walking off the hill after seven strong innings amid a 0-0 tie before Virginia homered twice in the bottom of the eighth to make the difference.
“To be honest I was just trying to go as far as a I could,” McGarry said of the most consequential no-decision of his life. “In those elimination games, after you’ve already had a game under your belt, saving your bullpen is important. So my goal was just to get us to the next day … and help my team get the win.”
Rewards during a rocky season
Not that the regular season was without its big moments for McGarry.
If his larger-than-life presence on the nationally televised stage of the Super Regional seemed well practiced, it’s because the right-handed fireballer was on the mound for one other epic celebration in 2021. On May 14, McGarry closed out a staff no-hitter in a 17-0 win over Wake Forest.
Senior starter Andrew Abbott — McGarry’s roommate for the past three seasons — worked 7 1/3 innings, striking out 16, before giving way to reliever Jake Berry in the eighth. McGarry emerged in the ninth to close out the no-no by striking out the side and finish off the seventh no-hitter in Virginia history.
“It was awesome,” McGarry said. “Guys kind of jumped out of the dugout. It was pretty cool because my roommate had actually started the game … just an incredible performance — like 16 strikeouts, no hits — just surreal to see it. So, it was special to me to be able to close that out and be able to make that happen for him.”
Road trip to nowhere
Big celebrations have been something of a catharsis after the lost season of 2020, even for the ordinarily mild-mannered McGarry.
To his Cavalier teammates, he was uniquely the focal point of the beginnings of the lost coronavirus year of 2020. When Menlo School closed its campus the first week of May after a staff member came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID, it made international news. That’s when McGarry started realizing the breadth of the burgeoning pandemic, when his Virginia teammates started asking him: Isn’t that where you went to school?
Then, after series win over North Carolina State to open Atlantic Coast Conference play March 6-8, the Cavaliers were traveling by bus for a three-game road trip at University of Pittsburgh. About halfway there, the bus was routed to a mall parking lot and was held on standby as word came of the possible cancelation of the series.
Players were reporting via social media the NBA had just announced the cancelation of its season due to the pandemic. And while McGarry and horde of teammates threw a football around the mall parking lot, the team received the ominous news that would go on to wipe out the 2020 season.
“Despite being shut down and heading home, I still continued to work out with my older brother, and we were still able to play catch at a local field,” McGarry said. “I worked pretty hard this past summer and felt pretty good heading into the fall.”
The brothers McGarry
In a roundabout way, McGarry landed at Virginia because of his older brother, Matt.
Matt recently finished his collegiate career as a senior graduate student at Santa Clara University. The right-hander had modest results in 2021, going 0-1 with an inflated 12.46 ERA through eight appearances.
Santa Clara was Matt’s second go-around after initially playing at Vanderbilt, another college baseball power. And it was while Matt — who graduated from Menlo-Atherton — was still in high school but had already committed to Vandy that the two brothers were watching Matt’s future team take on Virginia on TV.
“Their defense really stood out to me, especially in 2015,” McGarry said. “Seeing these quick double plays … it just made me enamored about their smooth defense and how spectacular it was.”
Arriving in Omaha
While the younger McGarry has gone primetime, don’t count out Matt just yet. McGarry said his older brother is aspiring to play professional baseball. Control problems notwithstanding, 90-plus mph heat doesn’t grow on trees.
As for the legacy of Griff McGarry, he hopes the finest chapter of the 2021 season is yet to be written. In the meantime, he is certainly enjoying the journey. Upon arriving in Omaha Thursday night, the Cavaliers reported to TD Ameritrade Park for a press junket, complete with photo and video shoots to be used throughout the College World Series.
“It was just surreal,” McGarry said of arriving underneath a bed of stars at TD Ameritrade, where the famous “Road to Omaha” statue outside depicts the likeness of Virginia manager Brian O’Connor. “I’ve seen it so many times on TV so just to be able to see it in person was really awesome.”
Now, after winning six elimination games through the first two rounds of the playoffs, Virginia is looking to make more magic. The Cavaliers are one of two teams in the tournament, along with North Carolina State, to enter the postseason unranked. Virginia has worn the Cinderella crown before, going from unranked underdog to national champion in 2015.
And what’s more, the Cavaliers have played their best baseball with their backs up against the wall this postseason — personified by McGarry’s Game 2 gem in the Super Regional.
“I think it just really instills confidence in us,” McGarry said. “Even when our backs are against the wall and we’re under pressure, we’re still able to perform. I think this team has shown a lot of grit and a lot of guts this season. … The phrase: ‘Nothing ever comes easy,’ I think we’ve learned that.”
