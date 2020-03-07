Precautions taken due to the coronavirus have ended the Menlo School girls’ basketball season.
A quarterfinalist in the CIF Northern California Division I regional girls’ basketball tournament, Menlo opted not to play its quarterfinal game at Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, citing extreme caution for the students and fans of both schools. The Menlo campus has been closed since Wednesday due to a staff member at the Atherton private school being exposed to the coronavirus.
The game at Bishop O’Dowd was scheduled to be played Thursday, but was initially postponed until Friday. Friday at 2 p.m., three hours prior to game time, Menlo head of school Than Healy and athletic director Earl Koberlein informed the team the game had been canceled, awarding the win to Bishop O’Dowd, and ending Menlo’s season.
“Of course, a lot of tears,” Koberlein said. “They were upset, disappointed, but they understand.”
With students and faculty not being allowed on campus since Tuesday night, Friday’s meeting was held at the household of Menlo basketball junior Danielle McNair. The announcement means the end of the varsity careers of the team’s three seniors — Cami Gorospe, Maeia Makoni and Bella Stuart.
“We were all in shock,” Makoni said, “and we were all definitely sad because we all thought we were going to play [Friday]. … We all thought we were going to hop on the bus and make our way to Bishop O’Dowd but it just didn’t work out for us.”
After a second-place finish in the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division, Menlo qualified for the Central Coast Section Open Division tournament. With the Open Division bid comes an automatic berth in the CIF Northern California tournament. After losing its CCS semifinal game Feb. 26 to Pinewood, Menlo was assigned to the CIF Division I tournament.
Last season, Menlo won the CIF Division II state championship. From the outset of this season, with the team returning all five starters, it was Menlo’s mission to return to the state championship stage.
“I think that was our goal from the beginning of the season was just to get back there,” Makoni said. “Our main goal was just to make it to state again.”
According to a Menlo School press release, Healy and Koberlein “worked closely with Bishop O’Dowd and [CIF] officials to fight for the team’s ability to play by pushing the game back or finding a way to alter the schedule.”
Koberlein said via telephone the CIF opted not to alter the tournament’s remaining schedule, with the Division I semifinals slated for Saturday. Realistically, it would have taken several more days for Menlo to clear the team to play, Koberlein said.
“Probably a couple more days,” Koberlein said. “You hear with the virus, it’s anywhere from four to 14 days. … No one on campus is symptomatic. … Hopefully we’re being overly cautious but you never know.”
According to the San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow: “All non-essential gatherings should be canceled, postponed, or done remotely. Unfortunately, at this time, I have no standard definition of ‘non-essential’ or ‘gathering’ to guide your decisions. Use your best judgment.”
Menlo School’s neighboring campus, Sacred Heart Prep, also has a basketball team in the CIF Northern California tournament. The Sacred Heart Prep boys’ basketball team hosted two games during the past week, most recently its Northern California Division II quarterfinal Thursday, March 5. Sacred Heart Prep is scheduled to travel to Vallejo to play St. Patrick-St. Vincent in the regional semifinals 6 p.m. Saturday.
As of Thursday night, Menlo head coach John Paye said he was confident the quarterfinal game was going to be played. His team was on the same page.
“We definitely thought we were going to play [Friday],” Makoni said. “Especially [Thursday] we just thought we were going to be able to play. … Me and [Stuart and Gorospe], the other two seniors, didn’t think our game at Oak Ridge was going to be our last game, and our practice on Monday was going to be our last practice.”
Makoni’s basketball future is now uncertain. The senior said she is still considering options to play in college.
“Hopefully I can continue my basketball career at the next level,” Makoni said. “So we’ll see how that works out.”
Bishop O’Dowd now advances to the CIF Division I regional semifinals, hosting Clovis North-Fresno 4 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to the Northern California Division I regional finals Thursday, March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.