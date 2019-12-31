The Lady Knights closed out the trip of a lifetime with an epic splashdown.
In fact, it was a record-setting one.
The Menlo School girls’ basketball team (9-1 overall) swept through three games in Hawaii at the round-robin Hawaii Baptist Academy Tournament, closing out play Monday with a 70-49 win over Mid-Pacific Institute-Honolulu. In the game, the Knights knocked down 13 3-pointers, surpassing the modern-day program record dating back to 2004.
“At times it seemed we were dragging on the court from … being out in the sun so much but we were able to get it together,” Menlo head coach John Paye said. “I was really happy with our 3-point shooting.”
Junior point guard Avery Lee hit five 3s en route to scoring a game-high 25 points. Senior forward Maeia Makoni added five 3s, while junior forward Coco Layton hit three.
Lee — playing in front of her grandparents, who reside in Hawaii, and her mother her attended Punahou High School in Honolulu — enjoyed quite a showing in the tournament, totaling 70 points through the three wins.
In Menlo’s tourney opener, a 63-28 victory over Kalani, Lee went 11 of 15 from the field to score a career-high 27 points. Makoni added 13 points in the win. Lee then scored a game-high 18 points in a 61-37 win over host Hawaii Baptist, Hawaii’s Division II state champion last season.
“Avery certainly put on a show,” Paye said.
Lee was one of four Menlo players to score in double figures against Hawaii Baptist. Layton went for 16 points; Makoni added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists; and sophomore center Sharon Nejad netted a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Menlo flew out to Hawaii Christmas Day and will return Wednesday on New Year’s Day. Sunday they took a trip to Diamond Head, the historic crater of a dormant volcano in Honolulu. They have also made several trips to the beach.
“Just traveling together, I think we formed an even better team bond,” Paye said.
Since 2004, Menlo has totaled 12 3-pointers in a game four times. Most recently, the Knights did so last season Jan. 22 in a 66-63 win over Woodside Priory. They previously reached the mark three times in the 2017-18 season.
