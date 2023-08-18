Two Menlo School graduates earned minor league baseball firsts last week — with Kiefer Lord making his first professional appearance, and Griff McGarry making his first start of the year at Triple-A.
Results for the two right-handers were markedly different, however.
Lord — a third-round pick in the June draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of University of Washington — debuted Saturday with the Florida Coast League Orioles, firing two shutout innings of relief against the FCL Pirates.
“It was fun,” Lord said. “Basically the main priority for me was to work on changeups and just get my feet under me, and just have some fun. No pressure. Just to go out there and have fun ... and it felt good.”
Things haven’t gone nearly as smoothly for McGarry since his promotion to Triple-A in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. The right-hander — selected in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of University of Virginia — was enjoying a fine year with Double-A Reading, where he was 1-1 with a 3.13 ERA through 13 starts, striking out 74 through 54 2/3 innings. The only blemish on his otherwise solid season was 36 walks allowed.
In two outings at Triple-A, the walks loomed large. In his Aug. 9 debut with the Lehigh IronPigs, McGarry lasted just 2 2/3 innings, yielding eight runs on seven hits and three walks. His return to the mound Aug. 15 was even wilder, as he didn’t record an out with all seven batters he faced reaching base, walking six and hitting one, in taking the loss.
The Phillies reassigned McGarry to the developmental list Wednesday.
Lord’s long layoff
It had been over two months since Lord pitched competitively. His last start with University of Washington came June 3 in the NCAA regionals, a 15-12 loss to Oral Roberts. After earning an All-Pac-12 honorable mention — going 6-5 with an inflated 6.19 ERA, while striking out 78 against 17 walks through 75 2/3 innings — Lord was plucked by the O’s on Day 2 of the MLB Draft, and ultimately signed under slot for a $760,000 bonus.
The downtime allowed Lord to see the playing field sooner rather than later, not always a guarantee for a pitching coming off a college postseason. In comparison, former Serra left-hander Drew Dowd — drafted in the eighth round by the Tampa Bay Rays out of Stanford — has yet to be added to a minor league roster after pitching his final collegiate game June 19 in the College World Series for the Cardinal.
“I just wanted to be ready for pro ball,” Lord said. “So, I got some rest and also got some good work in.”
A 2020 graduate of Menlo School, where he lost his senior season to the pandemic, Lord pitched his first two collegiate seasons for the NCAA Division III program at Carleton College in Minnesota. He transferred to Washington as a junior this season.
Following his outing with the FCL Orioles, Lord was assigned Tuesday to the Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds.
McGarry’s prospect status
With MLB.com’s newly-calibrated organizational top-30 prospects lists published earlier this month, McGarry was ranked the Phillies’ No. 6 prospect. The San Carlos native and 2017 graduate of Menlo School was one of two county players to crack organizational top 30s, with San Mateo native Petey Halpin — a 21-year-old center fielder currently playing in Double-A — ranked the No. 20 prospect in the Cleveland Guardians organization.
McGarry’s promotion to Triple-A this season marked his second stint with the IronPigs. He pitched in seven Triple-A games as a reliever in 2022, getting roughed up with a 9.00 ERA through eight innings, after a stunning year between High-A and Double-A that saw him total 121 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings.
This year’s promotion was certainly warranted after the right-hander earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Month honors for July, when he was 1-1 with 2.01 ERA in four starts, including a July 21 victory in which he fired seven innings of three-hit shutout ball with a season-high 10 strikeouts.
