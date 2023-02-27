SANTA CLARA — The shock-and-awe defense has long been a staple of the Menlo Knights.
The No. 1-seed Lady Knights (15-10) used the tactic to perfection in the first quarter of their 49-34 win over No. 2 Half Moon Bay in the Central Coast Section Division IV girls’ basketball finals Saturday at Mission College. The Cougars committed 14 turnovers in the game, including nine in the opening eight minutes.
By the time Half Moon Bay (18-9) found its footing, it was too late. Menlo rode a game-high 19 points from outstanding sophomore guard Ruiqi Liu to its second consecutive CCS championship, and its ninth all-time.
“We’re like: ‘Let’s come out strong so we’ll scare them a little bit,’” Liu said. “And then (there was) a little bit of body contact, but the refs don’t call that stuff. We’re just trying to go after the ball as much as possible.”
Perhaps what Menlo did best of all is contain the Peninsula Athletic League’s leading scorer, Alli Dioli. The Half Moon Bay senior was held to 10 points. It’s just the fifth time this season she has scored 10 or less. She was coming off a season-high 36 points in HMB’s 54-51 double-overtime win over Notre Dame-Belmont in the CCS semifinals.
“They just basically paid a ton of attention to her,” HMB head coach Gabe Glynn said. “They were just like tagging her wherever they went. They communicated well. When she ran through a zone, they handed her off, like physically handed it off.”
Dioli got off to a good start when she connected from up top for a 3-point splash to give the Cougars an early 3-2 advantage. But Menlo forced a barrage of turnovers to spur an 11-1 run, with sophomore Karen Xin and senior Riley Jensen each hitting 3s, and Liu capping the run with a long offensive board off a missed 3 and exploding to the cylinder for a put-back 2.
Liu totaled nine points in the first period as the Knights jumped out to a 21-7 lead.
“I compare her sometime to Kawhi Leonard a little bit,” Menlo head coach John Paye said. “She can play inside, outside, dribble, rebound. Kind of one of those complete players.”
The Knights added on — shooting 4 of 8 on 3s in the second quarter — and took a 35-19 lead into the half.
The Cougars weren’t out of it though. Despite their early troubles pushing the ball up court, the second half was a different story. HMB turned over the ball just twice in the second half and looked like a championship-caliber team in every way in the third quarter — except when it came to finishing shots.
With Menlo swarming Dioli, the Cougars abandoned the long-range shots after hitting 2 of 8 from beyond the arc through the opening four minutes of the second half. But trying to power through the paint against the likes of Jensen, senior forward Hannah Satuito and junior center Summer Young proved too tall a task. HMB turned it over just once in the quarter, and produced 17 shots, but made just three of them.
“If make a few more of those shots, maybe they can’t [guard Dioli] so effectively, and then it frees her up a little bit,” Glynn said.
Menlo hit just one field goal in the third quarter on a Jensen layup over six-and-half minutes into the half. HMB only got as close as 38-29 for the final minute of the third quarter, but Menlo opened the fourth on a 7-0 run sparked by a one-two punch from Liu, who nailed a 3 followed by a short floater. Senior forward Jordan Kylie Brooks followed with a soft touch on an underhand layup.
“We played with a lot of heart,” Glynn said. “A lot of shots that could have gone in and just hit back rim. But I’m just so proud of them. They played amazing.”
The Knights simply played with the patented Menlo toughness that lurks beneath the veneer of the private school’s slick blue-and-gold uniforms.
The mauling full-court press aside, Jensen exhibited that toughness on one quick exchange. The senior got tangled in a rebounding cluster and lost her footing as she landed, and fell backward, thwacking the back of her head of the court. For an instant, it looked as though she might be seriously hurt, but she simply wrinkled her nose and grimaced her way through it as she hopped to her feet. By that time, she was all smiles.
“I was afraid that maybe the athletic trainers were going to take me out, just based on all my past injuries,” Jensen said. “But I knew that if I hopped up right away, then I think they would let me stay in the game.”
That she did and finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Young led the Knights with seven boards, sharing the game-high with Half Moon Bay’s Sarah Quosig and Delaney Dorwin, who grabbed seven rebounds apiece.
The CCS championship game also marked a return to normal. While Menlo won the Division IV title last year, the championship game was played on the Knights’ home court. The Cougars did the same two years ago, when they cut down the net after winning the 2020-21 CCS Division IV title at Half Moon Bay.
“It was a lot of fun,” Paye said. “It was interesting being able to experience a full season without much of pandemic issues. I’m a big basketball fan. To have everybody here — there must have been a thousand people, maybe. That’s how I fell in love with basketball, is the excitement of the inside of a gym. And for the players to be able to experience that — we won it last year, but I think it wasn’t quite the same. But each one’s fun.”
