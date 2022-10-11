There was a frightening scene at the end of Saturday’s Menlo School football game at Aragon.
With the Knights well on their way to a 30-10 victory, Menlo backup quarterback Mikey McGrath suffered a leg injury that required him to be carted off the field and taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. Details of the injury were not available.
Menlo released a statement via email: “He was taken to the hospital, underwent surgery, and is expected to make a full recovery.”
Due to the injury to the junior quarterback, the game was called with approximately two minutes remaining in regulation.
In their Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division opener, the Knights (1-0 PAL Bay, 4-2 overall) trailed late in the first half, but a 40-yard scoring strike from quarterback Jake Bianchi to Ty Richardson with less than a minute to go before the break changed that. Menlo took a 14-10 lead into the half and finished the day scoring 22 unanswered points.
Bianchi totaled four touchdown passes on the day, including a pair of third-quarter strikes to Brady Jung of 36 and 48 yards. Ross Muchnick capped the day’s scoring with a 33-yard field goal.
Menlo drew first blood, striking in the first quarter on a 20-yard scoring pass from Bianchi to Cort Halsey; a 2-point conversion run by Mikey McGrath made the lead 8-0. But Aragon (0-2, 3-3) responded, scoring on the second play of the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Jared Walsh. Cole Smith then booted a 30-yard field goal to put the Dons up 10-8.
FRIDAY
San Mateo 27, Hillsdale 26
The Bearcats took it to the limit in a back-and-forth thriller at MaryAnn Johnson Memorial Field against crosstown Hillsdale.
After finishing regulation play deadlocked in a 20-20 tie, Hillsdale and San Mateo dueled in overtime, with the Bearcats winning it by virtue of a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-down and converted point-after try.
Following Peninsula Athletic League overtime rules that allow each team a four-down series starting for the opponent’s 10-yard line, Hillsdale scored on the opening OT possession with a third-down touchdown. But the Fighting Knights missed the point-after try, opening the door for Mateo.
It took the Bearcats three plays to move the ball to the 1-foot line, causing head coach Jeff Scheller to call a timeout to set up a do-or-die fourth-down run.
“They’re high school kids,” Scheller said of the mood during the timeout. “I think just because of the OT process there was a lot of wide eyes … so I think it was more just get everybody on the same page and then call a play.”
San Mateo went right up the gut for a 1-yard scoring run senior Daniel Teletoa. The point-after try saw a high snap, but holder Giancarlo Selvitella made s smooth transition to get the ball to the floor for junior placekicker Jack Neciuk to knock it through.
And the crowd — along with the players, coaches, and everyone else on the San Mateo sideline — went wild.
Hillsdale outgained San Mateo 288-182 in total yards. There were five lead changes in the game. Hillsdale quarterback Liam Smith was 9-of-16 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns, while junior running back Elliott Regan carried 19 times for 100 yards and a TD.
The Knights had a chance to win it on their final possession of regulation, but while driving deep into San Mateo territory, Bearcats sophomore Cameron Palma nabbed his second interception of the game to force OT. Palma has recorded five interceptions on the year, all coming over the past three games.
Capuchino 41, Jefferson 34
The Mustangs (2-0 PAL Ocean, 4-2 overall) overcame a 20-7 deficit to win it with a wild finish at Carl Reyna Field.
Cap rallied for 34 second-half points and rode its special teams in the closing minutes. The Mustangs tied it with five minutes to play on a Brandon Arceo aired out a pass off a flea-flicker to tie it 34-34. Jefferson (0-2, 1-5) took the ball back, but Cap came up with a stop to force a punt.
Then the Mustangs made some magic when Jared Sanchez blocked the punt and Cap recovered at the Jefferson 1-yard line.
“Obviously, we were pretty pumped up,” Cap head coach Jay Oca said. “It was a tie game … we came back and tied it up and now we’re at the 1-yard line.”
After the Mustangs punched it in to take the lead, kicker Carlos Sanchez executed an onside kick and Cap’s Lucas Zayac recovered to end it.
“It was a very, very good, tough played game and kudos to Jefferson High School,” said Oca, a Westmoor graduate who still considers Jefferson a natural rival. They’re my rivals, but those kids played tough.”
Serra 28, Bellarmine 7
The Padres (3-0 WCAL, 6-0 overall) continued their march as the No. 1-ranked team in Northern California, taking outright control of first place in the West Catholic Athletic League with a convincing win over Bellarmine at San Jose City College.
The Bells (2-1, 3-3) struck first on a 1-yard touchdown dive by Riley Paran. But Serra responded with 28 unanswered points. Junior quarterback Maealiuaki Smith hit Jayden Weber with a 43-yard TD pass to tie it and Danny Niu scored on a 6-yard toss to take the lead before the half. Smith was 14-of-23 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Niu later broke a 39-yarder for his second score, finishing with five carries for 59 yards.
Padres linebacker Jabari Mann led all defenders with 16 tackles, including 10 solo tackles and a sack.
Sequoia 40, Cupertino 6
John Larios threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the unbeaten Ravens (2-0 PAL El Camino, 6-0 overall) made quick work of Cupertino (0-2, 2-4). Sequoia took a 27-0 lead into halftime and never looked back. Senior receiver Jack Elgaaen totaled six catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns, and added an interception on defense. Luke Ulrich added a touchdown catch, and totaled 76 yards, with eight catches for 50 and one carry for 26. Senior lineman Aaron Melz notched two sacks.
Terra Nova 46, Carlmont 22
The Tigers (1-0 PAL Ocean, 5-1 overall) gained 475 total yards of offense, an overcame a 15-13 first-quarter deficit by outscoring the Scots 20-7 in the second.
Terra Nova sophomore running back Zachary Perez had 15 carries for a game-high 75 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Mason Mini gained 220 total yards — 7-of-10 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown, and seven carries for 73 yards at two TDs.
Perez added 10 tackles on defense, while Damian Brenner and Ronin Sargent each had interceptions.
Carlmont (0-2, 3-3) was paced by senior John Hanna with 15 carries for a team-high 72 yards and a score.
In other action …
Woodside took outright control of first place in the PAL Lake with a 41-32 win at home over El Camino.
Mills held on for a 20-14 home win over Monta Vista.
On Thursday, South City rallied for a 49-28 win at Saratoga.
