Everyone at Cartan Field was surprised — from the excited fans of Menlo School to all the stunned Menlo-Atherton fans and players — everyone, that is, except for the Knights themselves.
The Menlo Knights (4-0) rolled to stunning 28-13 win over Menlo-Atherton in Saturday’s non-league matchup. It marks the first time the small private school on Valparaiso Boulevard has defeated its public-school crosstown rival since 2014.
What was surprising wasn’t so much the outcome, but the way Menlo dominated a bigger, deeper, more accomplished M-A team. From Menlo’s game-opening, sneak-attack onside kick recovery, the Knights — all 23 of them that suited up — never let up, jumping out to a 21-0 first-half lead and finishing with a fast, physical and punishing brand of football.
“I feel great,” said Todd Smith, Menlo’s fourth-year head coach who had all the postgame glow of someone who had just hit the Powerball jackpot. “I feel so excited for our kids.”
It was Smith’s first win over M-A as a head coach, but he was Menlo’s defensive coordinator for the last three matchups between the teams, including the Knights’ victorious 28-20 battle in 2014.
This time around was different, a lot different. From the two-pronged attack of quarterbacks Mikey McGrath and Jack Freehill to the relentless pass rush of Bradford Tudor, Lawrence Latu and Palmer Riley, the Knights turned the tables on the Bears with an outright mauling.
“We just had a bunch of guys step up,” McGrath said. “And the culture since day one has been awesome. And our team, everybody has bought in, and we’ve had a bunch of guys coming from JV, a bunch of starting juniors, and everybody is just really committed to this team, and we’ve worked our butts off in order to get where we are now.”
M-A (1-3) suited up over twice as many players as Menlo.
“They play good football, they always do,” M-A head coach Chris Saunders said. “We can make a bunch of stories about the amount of numbers they’ve got, but it’s always 11 on the field … and the guys they put out there are good football players.”
It was Menlo junior Jack Earnhardt’s recovery on the opening kickoff — a game plan devised by special teams coach Detrich Wright — that set the tone.
With it, Menlo started at the M-A 34-yard line. And while a sack by M-A defensive end Paula Tuulakitau helped the Bears force a quick turnover on downs, the Menlo defense was just as stout. After a first-down pickup with Xander Eschelman’s crisp 8-yard pass to Alek Marshall, Menlo’s Tudor tipped a pass two plays later, and on fourth-and-1 the Knights produced a turnover on downs when Riley stopped on off-tackle run for a loss.
Just over two minutes later, McGrath (106 total yards: 14 carries for 45; 5-of-12 passing for 61, and one TD) connected with senior Nicholas Scacco on a 26-yard toss to put Menlo up 7-0. In the second quarter, Freehill (11-of-14 passing for 230 yards and three TDs) rotated in to throw touchdowns of 10 yards to Scacco, and an explosive 79-yard loft up the sideline to senior Brady Jung (four catches for 124 yards and two TDs), and the Knights suddenly led 21-0 with 3:47 to go in the half.
M-A got on the board just before halftime. Taking over near midfield with 1:14 left in the half, the Bears scored four plays later on a 10-yard pass from Eschelman to senior James Gray to make it 21-6.
“It was super important just to maintain our foot on the gas,” Jung said of Menlo’s halftime mindset. “We just wanted to make sure — we got a lot of scores, it was super important to just keep on going.”
M-A looked rejuvenated to start the second half. The Bears forced a Menlo punt, then struck with a four-play, 88-yard drive. Eschelman hit tight end Owen van Loben Sels (eight catches for 114 yards) for three consecutive passes, for pickups of 13, 18 and 13 yards, before the junior quarterback took a 44-yard keeper to the end zone to make it 21-13.
M-A wouldn’t score again.
“I never really felt like we were out of the game,” Eschelman said. “We have a lot of athletes on our team that can be explosive. And I think every time we got that little bit of momentum, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot.”
The Bears committed nine penalties for 97 yards and turned the ball over three times. But the biggest letdown was the breakdown on the offensive line that left Eschelman scrambling for his life all afternoon. The transfer from Serra was up to the task, completing 26 of 46 passes for 283 yards. Despite getting sacked six times, he remained cool under pressure and exact with the many passes he released while getting hammered by the relentless Menlo pass rush.
“I felt bad, honestly, as a play caller, knowing he was back there taking bullets,” Saunders said. “That’s the last thing you ever want as a play caller is being in that position and asking a kid to kind of do that. And he shouldered a huge load today, and he made some unbelievable plays, and I think that highlights his ability. I’m very proud of him, but we’ve got to take a little bit better care of him in the backfield.”
Menlo got the points back quickly. The ensuing drive opened with a 35-yard completion from Freehill to junior Luke Rogers. Three plays later, Freehill connected with Jung on a 15-yarder in the flat for a dash to the pylon.
M-A looked to have one last ray of hope with two minutes to play when Marshall made a running catch on a post over the middle and took it 54 yards to the end zone. The play, however, was called back on an M-A holding penalty.
“I was really just hoping I’d turn (to) my back and see everyone cheering,” Marshall said. “But when I saw the penalty flag, it was definitely tough.”
M-A totaled four sacks, including two by junior edge rusher Devin Hyde.
But the day belonged to Menlo.
“People thought that we couldn’t do it,” Menlo senior lineman Parker Ashton said, “but we just knew we had to come out here and play and we could get it done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.