Menlo School will field a girls’ flag football team, with nearly 40 student-athletes interested in playing, — with two former NFL players in its coaching ranks — and has already drawn nearly 40 student-athletes interested in playing for the inaugural team this fall.

John Paye, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, varsity girls’ basketball head coach and a 1983 Menlo alumnus, is head coach. Steve Young, an NFL Hall of Famer who played most of his 15-year career (1985-1999) as a 49ers quarterback, will serve as an assistant coach. They will join forces with assistant coaches — Buffie Ward Williams ’89, Menlo assistant athletic director, a standout volleyball, soccer, softball athlete and former varsity soccer assistant coach. Also joining the staff is David Trujillo, varsity baseball coach and former professional baseball player.

