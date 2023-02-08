The West Bay Athletic League girls’ soccer race was about a foot away from getting really interesting.
First-place Menlo solidified its stronghold on the WBAL Foothill standings with a 1-1 draw on its home pitch Tuesday afternoon against rival Sacred Heart Prep. Menlo (7-0-1 WBAL Foothill, 15-1-1 overall, 22 points in league) needs only avoid a complete meltdown in its final two league matches to secure the Foothill Division title.
But SHP (5-1-2, 9-5-3, 17 points) nearly pulled off the upset when junior Megan Sweeney took aim from the top of the box in the 78th minute. Her high line-drive shot was on target but struck the crossbar. The rebound rattled around for a moment but quickly found the foot of SHP junior Molly Tinsley directly in front of the cage. But standing between her and a Gators victory was Menlo freshman goalkeeper Biana Putanec, who was in perfect position to grab the game-winning save.
“It was on frame,” SHP head coach Ramiro Arredondo said. “[Sweeney] had one earlier that kind of sailed over the bar, and then she had the nice left-footed shot. We worked on that kind of build-up. She had a nice shot. The rebound, Molly was at the right place at the right time. She just didn’t get enough power to get it by the keeper.”
The Gators gained an early advantage when sophomore Lauren Bassett scored off a corner kick in the eighth minute. It was just the second goal of the season for Bassett, who is typically an assist maker. Because of her 5-10 stature, however, her presence was critical against Menlo’s freshman keeper.
“Before the game we were talking about how the goalie is a little shorter, and our coach pointed out that I’m on the taller side,” Bassett said. “So, he got me to stand in front, right at the front post. And I just saw one come right at me and put the head to it.”
Menlo didn’t take long to respond, though. The last time the Knights played from behind was in a Dec. 3 non-league match against Homestead. Trailing 1-0 in the 61st minute, Menlo responded with four goals for a 4-1 in in that one.
This time the response wasn’t nearly as prolific, but it was as immediate. It took less than five minutes for sophomore Roya Rezaee to play a through ball to senior Sasha Bernthal, who found the back of the net with a beautiful shot to the back post.
“We haven’t really been down much this season, so this was pretty new for us,” Bernthal said. “But I think we did pretty good to stay together and keep it up, and not give up a loss.”
Bernthal downplayed the difficulty of her shot, saying it was all kind of a blur. Menlo head coach Ross Ireland, however, said there was nothing easy about it, and that she was just being modest, “as usual.”
“Sasha had a great game,” Ireland said. “Fantastic goal, first of all. She can hit a ball dead-eye, and that was a perfect angle for her. So, delighted. She’s hit that goal in practice a hundred times, and that’s the one I would want her to be right in line for.”
Then the battle of defenses ensued.
“It was a momentum switch as well, that goal,” Ireland said. “We should have gone on to put a couple more in and missed some pretty glaring chances in the first half, that could have put the game away there. And then we allowed the emotion to get in control.”
SHP’s back rank, featuring defensive center backs McKenna Tonona and Leah Lynch, tangled up Menlo’s attacks, allowing the Knights just one shot on goal in the second half.
Menlo countered with its freshman keeper in Putanec, who was making her fifth varsity start in place of senior Sam Sellers, who is out with an injury. Ireland said he expects Sellers to return for the playoffs.
“But in the meantime, Bianca is a fantastic replacement,” Ireland said.
Menlo defeated SHP 2-1 in the previous WBAL meeting between the rivals.
“We knew we could play better than we did the first time we played them,” Arredondo said. “It was 2-1. We thought we had the better run of play. I think this game we did show that, we just didn’t get the lucky bounce to go back into the net.”
While both teams have already clinched Central Coast Section playoff berths, SHP needed the win this time around to realistically contend for the WBAL Foothill title. Now, the Knights need win just of their final two league games against either Notre Dame-Belmont or Notre Dame-San Jose, teams they defeated by scores of 3-1 and 6-0, respectively, earlier this season.
“The game plan was to come in and win and settle it,” Ireland said. “And we had a solid first half, and we did not bring our ‘A’ game. A few nerves out there, and a few [inconsistencies]. And they were desperate. When you play the game with desperation, you pursue the game with a bit more vigor, and they did that. And we rode our luck right at the end.”
