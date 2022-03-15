The Menlo School boys’ tennis team is back to doing what it does best — winning championships.
However, while the Knights wrapped up their host Bay Area Tennis Classic tournament Saturday with a 5-2 win over Canyon Crest-San Diego, the reigning Central Coast Section champions have their sights set higher. Much higher.
“We still have a lot to do,” Menlo head coach Bill Shine said. “It’s nice, but it’s not going to break or make the season. It’s good to get good competition. … It was good for now, but we have other things we need to accomplish.”
Shine’s core of seven seniors are intent on etching their place in Menlo history. Three years ago, when these seniors were freshmen, time seemed to be on their side. The Knights came up short at the CIF Northern California tournament, falling in the title match to Bellarmine.
Then came the pandemic.
“They were all excited about the future and then it was taken away from them,” Shine said. “So, hopefully they can compete at a high level this year.”
The 2020 season was canceled. And upon their return last season as juniors, the Knights celebrated a CCS championship. The CIF Northern California tournament, however, was canceled due to pandemic protocols. Now, Menlo’s core seven seniors have one chance left to reach the pinnacle of Nor Cal tennis in chasing a CIF crown, something Menlo last achieved in 2018, the year before they arrived on campus.
Menlo, of course, was at the forefront of the pandemic as the first school in the nation to close its doors as a self-imposed quarantine in March 2020.
“I feel sorry for them because we have a really talented senior class,” Shine said, “and for them not to have the Nor Cals or the Newport national tournament for the past two years … I’m just happy they get to have one here. Because the last time they had one they were freshmen.”
The Bay Area Classic is indeed a good start. The tournament — hosted at three Bay Area campuses, Menlo, Menlo-Atherton and Gunn — was founded a few years ago by Shine and Monte Vista-Cupertino girls’ tennis coach Gene Fortino as a solution the problem of traveling so early in the non-league tournament preseason.
“Instead of going out to Fresno to play these tournaments, let’s have one of our own,” Shine said.
Menlo finished tournament play at its home Wunderlich Tennis Courts with a convincing show in doubles play Saturday. The Knights swept three doubles matches from Canyon Crest, including a match-clinching No. 2 doubles victory 6-2, 7-5 by Tudor Braisu and Nishan Rajavisireddy.
The only two matches Menlo dropped were at the top of the singles rotation, with No. 1 Cooper Han falling 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) and No. 2 Mick Tamas falling 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, (10-8).
“They have a really good team the matches were tight,” Shine said.
The tourney was a good primer for the trajectory Menlo, now boasting an 8-0 record, has its sights set on, a level of tennis the team’s seven seniors — Tamas, Jain, Rajavisireddy, Soren Sutaria, Alex Volgin, Rohan Shah and Nik Khuntia — have not had the opportunity to gauge their talents against in three years.
“I thought this year we got some of the best teams in the state in the tournament,” Shine said. “Very high quality of players and teams.”
