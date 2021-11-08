PALO ALTO — If there wasn’t a cardiologist in the house for the CCS Division I volleyball championship, there should have been. Because Menlo-Atherton’s victory in a four-set thriller was a heart attack waiting to happen.
“I just lost three years of my life,” M-A head coach Bryant Tran said after his No. 7-seeded Bears triumphed 25-21, 26-24, 11-25, 26-24 over No. 4 Monta Vista in Saturday’s Central Coast Section Division I title match at Gunn High School.
The payoff, however, was worth the stress.
“The best feeling ever,” M-A senior Eliza Boyle said. “I couldn’t even believe that we won after this whole season.”
M-A took a circuitous route to its fourth all-time CCS crown, and first since 2015. After settling for fourth place in the stacked Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division, the Bears survived their CCS opener last Saturday with a five-set win over No. 10 Fremont-Sunnyvale.
Then in their semifinal and final matches, the Bears won the opening two sets of each, only to hold off late surges — first by No. 2 Palo Alto in Thursday’s semifinal upset — culminating in an emotional dog pile Saturday after putting away tenacious Monta Vista-Cupertino.
“It’s the same thing,” Tran said. “So, they’ve been through it before … and we’ve handled it well all season.”
M-A junior Anna Ryan was the difference-maker in a Game 2 brawl that saw the Bears overcome deficits of 21-16 and 24-22. Ryan plays a dual role as setter and opposite hitter and was at her best on the attack Saturday. She totaled a match-high 15 kills, including seven in the second set.
“I love going up and hitting,” Ryan said. “So, I just swing away. I tip when I have to, just to get that point. Then, when I set, I just try to get it to hitters with the best set possible.”
Ryan turned in, arguably, the most pivotal kill of the match with M-A trailing 21-19 in the second set. Ryan got help from her two front-row teammates — senior middle Bridget Gray and senior outside hitter Eliza Boyle — who produced some timely, scrappy defense when a Monta Vista tip shot caught the top of the net and dropped straight down toward the M-A side of the floor.
Boyle somehow dropped down to get a hand underneath and punch it toward middle where Gray scooped it on the run for a valiant bump set. Ryan took care of the rest, tooling the block through the middle to close the score to 21-20.
“Eliza is a really good defender,” Tran said. “She’s really quiet but she’s a really good defender. She gets down on herself sometimes, but she can dig it really fast, and I trust her on defense. … [Gray] is just really good at the net. All season long, she’s been able to save balls that are unbelievable, that are below the net, scooping them out. I’ve seen her do it all.”
Ryan then tied it at 22-22 by getting a touch on a cross shot off the right side. But a 2-point run by Monta Vista gave the Matadors two tries at set point. Then after Monta Vista misfired a shot into the net to make it 24-23, M-A senior Summer Prescott rotated into the front row — and it was magic time.
Prescott fueled the momentum with an epic block to tie it at 24. Monta Vista followed with one of its 31 unforced errors in the match for a center line violation to give M-A set point. Prescott then put the Bears up 2 sets to 0 with a two-handed throw kill courtesy of an assist by Ryan.
“[Prescott] goes up, she has a big, strong block … gets a lot of touches and just goes up and swings, which I love about her,” Ryan said.
In the previous set, Prescott helped deliver the Game 1 win with a late block to force set point. Sophomore middle Aria Sokol finished it off, tooling a kill through the middle.
In Game 3, however, resilient Monta Vista turned things around with a landslide win, spreading the court front to back with the power hitting of freshman outside Kiana Mark (13 kills) and high-flying senior outside Lia Vorthmann (11 kills).
“They were just swinging deep and tipping,” Boyle said. “And we just couldn’t keep up.”
The big difference was Ryan played a passive set, totaling just one kill.
Game 4 was a different story. The final stanza, highlighted by six lead changes, was a wild finish worthy of M-A’s championship moment. Both Gray and junior outside hitter Christina Kerr worked attacking assignments effectively. But it was Ryan who shined as the match wound down.
With the Matadors leading 18-15, M-A forced a side-out on Gray’s paintbrush kill. Then junior libero Clara Cronin scored back-to-back aces to tie it at 18. Ryan later exacted a pair of kills off the right side to push it to 23-22, and then delivered a block to give the Bears their first shot at championship point.
Monta Vista responded with a mini-run tough. Miranda Shakouri landed a kill and junior Sydney Su followed with her second ace of the match to tie it 24-24. But the M-A defense responded with two sustained rallies, including a brilliant diving dig by Prescott on the final point just before the match ended on a hitting error by the Matadors.
And the dog-pile ensued.
“We set a goal at the beginning of the season to create our own legacy at M-A,” Tran said. “Obviously, M-A has a proud history of winning, but we wanted to create our own legacy, and that’s what I challenged them to do. Today I think they did it.”
Division IV
Soquel takes down Mercy
No. 6 Mercy-Burlingame’s Cinderella run through the CCS Division IV bracket ended in Saturday’s finals at Palo Alto High, as the Crusaders (14-13) fell 25-22, 14-25, 25-20, 25-19 to No. 1 Soquel (20-3).
Mercy sophomore Julianna Mufarreh emerged for a career-high 18 kills, while adding four aces and hitting .368 from the field. Her teammate, junior Anna Snigorenko added 14 kills and a team-high 21 digs.
It was the Crusaders’ first trip to a CCS volleyball finals in their program’s history. Mercy advances to the CIF State Girls’ Volleyball Championships, opening play in the Division IV tournament as the No. 5 seed. The Crusaders travel to No. 12 Convent of the Sacred Heart-San Francisco Tuesday for a 6 p.m. start.
Division V
Summit Shasta denied by Casti
In a matchup between the top two seeds in the CCS Division V bracket, No. 2 Summit Shasta (27-4) was swept 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 by No. 1 Castilleja (27-4).
The loss snapped a 10-match winning streak for the Black Bears out of Daly City, who now advance to the CIF State Girls’ Volleyball Championships Division II tournaments. Seeded No. 13, Summit Shasta travels to Elk Grove to face No. 4 Pleasant Grove Tuesday at 6 p.m.
