The Menlo-Atherton Bears threw quite a block party in the Nor Cal Division III volleyball quarterfinals.
No. 4-seed M-A (22-16) teamed for 14 block assists in a 23-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 win over No. 5 Santa Cruz in the CIF Volleyball Championships Round II quarterfinal Thursday night in Atherton. But the show blocking was certainly not exclusive to the Bears’ side of the net, as the Cardinals (27-10) were the ones dropping the roof over the net throughout Game 1.
The Bears not only countered with some blocking of their own, they turned to their two heavy hitters to solve Santa Cruz’s intimidating defense. Senior opposite hitter Anna Ryan rallied for a match-high 16 kills, while senior outside hitter Christina Kerr added 11.
“We’re so excited,” Ryan said. “We’ve worked together as a team this whole season. And we’ve been so excited, we’ve been working towards this to go to the (Nor Cal) semifinals and we’re finally there.”
It was the way M-A went at the Santa Cruz block that was so impressive. While the Bears did counter with the occasional off-speed shot — testing the Cardinals’ timing with some roll shots and fades — Ryan ultimately refused to back down from her power game. She and Kerr blasted away to tool the block again and again.
And again and again it worked, as M-A jumped out to big leads in games 2 and 3, getting off to a 6-0 start in the second set, and a 5-1 start in the third.
“Obviously we would have loved to won that first set, but after that first-set loss, I was like: ‘Look, we already knew that it wasn’t going to be a 3-0 sweep.’” M-A head coach Bryant Tran said. “’It’s going to be a dogfight, it’s going to be a battle.’ … From then on, they were just firing on all cylinders.”
While the Bears’ blocking game was strong, their back-row defense was even stronger. Senior libero Clara Cronin recorded 36 digs, sophomore Daniela Eline added 18, and senior setter Rebecca Schulman had 15. And the majority of those digs were reaction plays, with lunging one-handed pick-ups being the norm.
Ordinarily, one-handed defensive digs would fit the bill of scrappy play. But, M-A’s style is deceptive in that it appears scrappy, but the team actually plays in-system quite naturally this way, and certainly found its best rhythm while flying around the court and punching the ball into the air.
Asked to guestimate what percentage of her team’s digs Thursday were conventional, two-handed bumps, Schulman offered a stark figure.
“Honestly, I would probably say maybe 10%,” Schulman said. “I was really putting my one hand out there. … I’m usually just trying to get the ball up and get where I’m going. I think everyone is just the same for that. We’re good with our one hand, we’re good with that scrappy ball.”
Schulman served up a storm, as usual, totaling a match-high five aces. M-A totaled 12 as a team, and shored up an early slump that saw a run of service errors in Game 1.
Then, Ryan took over the match in Game 2. She totaled five kills and four blocks in the runaway second set. Then in Game 3, she went on a tear of three straight kills to spark a 4-0 run and give the Bears and 11-6 lead. While Schulman and Ryan share the setting duties for M-A, it’s really quite a spectacle when the two get locked in with Schulman setting Ryan.
“Anna Ryan has always just been a great hitter,” Schulman said. “She’s always been phenomenal. You can trust her. If we kind of get down on ourselves, I know that Anna will get us out of that little rut, she gets us back going. It’s very exciting to set her, and be on the court with her.”
Game 4 was a back-and-forth battle through the early going. But 17-16 was as close as Santa Cruz would get before M-A pulled away. The Bears showcased the depth of their hitters late in the match, with junior opposite Samantha Lin exacting a cross shot off the right side; Kerr acing a serve; and Eline smacking a fastball on a quick set through the middle to up the lead to 20-16.
Freshman outside hitter Line Tuipulotu finished off the victory with her second match kill, a soaring spike out of the back row that rattled around the Santa Cruz defense before finding the floor.
“Last game, actually, she had amazing kills and was just … the turning point of that last few sets (of M-A’s Round I win over Summit Shasta),” Schulman said. “Lina is just such a great teammate. She’s so cute, she’s so fun to play with and I love just playing with her. Her energy’s awesome, and she’s really strong and she can really pound the ball.”
The Bears now advance to the Nor Cal regional semifinals. They will travel to San Anselmo to face No. 1 Archie Williams Saturday night at 6 p.m.
Open Division
The season ended Wednesday night for the fifth-seeded Sacred Heart Prep squad, as the Gators fell to fourth-seeded San Ramon Valley, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22.
Isabelle Marco wrapped up her junior season with a match-high 12 kills for SHP (24-6), to go along with 12 assists.
Mia Radeff added 11 kills and six digs for the Gators. Jillian Amaro had a team-high 16 assists for SHP, while Elina Wheeler had a team-high seven digs.
Division II
No. 3 Aragon beat No. 6 Del Oro in four sets, 20-25, 25-21, 25-26, 25-16 to advance to the Division III Northern California semifinals for the first time since 2018. Aragon, seeded third that year as well, was swept by Los Altos.
This year, the Dons will make a trip to San Francisco to take on second-seeded University. The Red Devils opened with a 3-1 win over No. 15 Buchanan and beat No. 7 Branham 25-23, 25-19, 256-24 Thursday night.
The Dons (26-9) and Red Devils (27-6) will tip off their semifinal match at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Division III
Mercy-Burlingame continues its dream season, as the third-seeded Crusaders moved into their first-ever Nor Cal semifinal match after beating No. 11 Kingsbury in straight sets, 26-25, 25-19, 25-22.
Mercy (25-9), which has adopted College of San Mateo as its home gym for the first two rounds, will host again at 6 p.m. Saturday when No. 15 Pleasant Valley makes the drive down from Chico. Pleasant Valley (21-16) knocked off No. 7 Monta Vista-Cupertino in four sets, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17.
Daily Journal sports editor Nathan Mollat contributed to this report
