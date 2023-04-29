It took Menlo-Atherton left-hander Harrison Long a few innings to find his rhythm, but once he did, he looked like he could have thrown all day.
Long worked six scoreless innings to lead the Bears to a 2-0 victory over Burlingame Friday at Washington Park. The senior departed after throwing 101 pitches. Junior right-hander Thomas Scott fired a perfect seventh to earn the save.
With the win, first-place M-A (8-1 PAL Bay, 14-6 overall) takes a two-game lead over second-place Burlingame with four games to go in the regular season. Burlingame won Wednesday’s two-game series opener to close to within one game of the top spot in the standings. Now, the Bears hold their Bay Division destiny in their own hands.
“This was a gotta-win game if we wanted league,” Long said. “These guys really came out on Wednesday and put it to us, and we just had to answer right back.”
The loss snaps a nine-game winning streak for Burlingame.
Burlingame had its chances early on. The Panthers stranded nine baserunners in the game, including six in scoring position. With a two-out rally in the first, the Panthers loaded the bases, but Long coaxed a grounder to second base off the bat of slugger Dylan Kall to escape the jam.
“I felt really good but a little shaky, because — the bases loaded — very lucky to get out of that one,” Long said.
The Panthers (7-3, 13-4) also stranded runners on second and third in each the second and third innings. From there, Long settled in. He went on to walk three more batters — picking off one — but didn’t allow any to reach scoring position.
“I could have totally gone out there and finished it,” Long said. “Throughout the game I definitely felt like everything was getting better.”
Long has followed right-handed ace George Zaharias all season in the M-A rotation. Zaharias’ no-decision in Wednesday’s 6-5 loss was the first hiccup in PAL Bay Division play for either of them. Long is now 6-0 on the season, including five wins in his last five Bay Division starts.
“It’s literally 1-A, 1-B,” Bears manager Jordan Paroubeck said. “They’re both so good. And every time Harrison starts, it’s almost like we’re coming to the field knowing we’re going to get a win because we know he’s going to do his thing a hundred percent of the time. It feels like all we need to do is get a run and we can get the job done.”
M-A gave its starter all the runs he would need in the third inning.
The pitching duel between Long and Burlingame senior left-hander Holden Glavin was a good one. Long walked seven while Glavin walked three, but the only one of those walks that haunted either of the standout southpaws was the four-pitch walk Glavin yielded to start the third.
No. 9 hitter Joaquin Baranchuk benefitted from the free pass. The junior stole second. Then with one out, sophomore Will Roberts lined an RBI single to right field to get the Bears on the board. Rowan Kelly followed with a single to right to move Roberts to third. Then cleanup batter Trevor Heinz drilled a double down the left-field line to bring home Roberts, giving M-A a 2-0 lead.
“It’s kind of contagious,” Roberts said. “One guy gets a knock, the next guy has confidence going up to the plate; and he gets a knock and the energy’s up. We’re all playing off of each other and, ultimately, that’s how we win.”
The Panthers had a golden opportunity to answer back in the bottom of the third. Lukas Habelt drew a one-out walk. Then Dylan Philibosian drilled a booming double over center fielder Davis Phillips’ head. It was clear to Panthers manager Shawn Scott, who was coaching third base, the ball was going over Davis’ head. But Habelt held up between first and second until the ball fell, forcing him to be held at third.
“Yeah, we talked about it,” Scott said. “My read was ‘score.’ His read was [Phillips] was going to catch it.”
Then, with runners at second and third, Kall was pulled for a pinch hitter due to a lingering injury. It was a significant loss as Kall is tied for the team lead with 11 RBIs.
“I’d like to have him up there, yes,” Scott said. “He would have liked to been up there too.”
Long bounced back to strike out the next two batters back-to-back. He went on to total six strikeouts in the game.
Scott closed it out for his first save of the season. He retired the top of the Burlingame batting order in order in the seventh, with some help from his shortstop, Roberts, who made a nice play ranging onto the infield grass and firing an off-balance strike to first to retire Jackson Howard for the second out. Baranchuk, at first base, tracked down the final out on a foul popup.
M-A has five more league games to play — a pair of two-game series with the King’s Academy and Aragon, and a make-up game against Sequoia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.