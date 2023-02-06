The finals at the Peninsula Athletic League girls wrestling championships Saturday at South San Francisco High School started with quite a showing for Menlo-Atherton.
The Bears earned four overall titles, including a trio of individual championships in each of the first three matches. Anna Chung took the title in the 108-pound division, and Ava Morrow finished three-match run by claiming the crown in 118s.
In terms of rock stars on the county wrestling scene, though, all eyes are on M-A senior Kiely Tabaldo. Her PAL championship at 113s was pretty much a given, and if you blinked. She pinned Terra Nova’s Sophia Darer in one minute, 27 seconds, and didn’t even break a sweat.
“All I did was I had a bar, I didn’t have the other hand, so I just sort of moved my body over,” Tabaldo said. “It was pretty simple. I think she was pretty tired. She went over and that was it.”
Finding challenging opponents has been tough for Tabaldo this season. In M-S last dual meet against Carlmont, Tabaldo won her match in 40 seconds. Her last grueling tournament came at MidCals, where she won the 111s title and put the state on notice she intends to compete for a California Interscholastic Federation girls’ wrestling championship come Feb. 23 in Bakersfield.
Not that Tabaldo is getting amped up for the chance. Quite the opposite. Her cool, composed demeanor on the mat Saturday is precisely how she prefers to approach the sport, no matter the caliber of competition.
“I like to take naps,” Tabaldo said. “Naps help me recharge and stuff. I like to be relaxed. I don’t like to go in overstimulated or anything.”
She approached the Mid-Cals finals the same way, and pinned Roosevelt’s Devin Silva 1:18 into the first period.
“But it was good,” Tabaldo said. “It was a good match.”
Tabaldo, along with each of the top four placers in each weight class, advance to Central Coast Section North Division championships this coming Saturday at Fremont-Sunnyvale. Four leagues will send their best girls’ wrestlers, including the West Catholic Athletic League, the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League and the Academic Athletic Association.
Other PAL champions were: Terra Nova’s Maya Morrow (118s); Carlmont’s Jayden Kollman (123s); Burlingame’s Lauren Aguilar (128s); Burlingame’s Emui Cate (133s); Mills’ Arianna McPike (139s); Oceana’s Shannon Cleary (145s); Terra Nova’s Amelia Montoya (152s); Terra Nova’s Ariana Gentao (162s); Burlingame’s Annabelle Williams (172s); M-A’s Alia Vunipola (191s); and Aragon’s Lveni Georgievski (237s).
