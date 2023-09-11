The Bears opened the 2023 cross country season by winning the girls’ varsity race #1 at the Lowell Invitational at Golden Gate Park Saturday, holding off Palo Alto by a final score of 87-99. In cross country, like golf, the lower score is the winner.
Mills finished eighth in the varsity #1 race, Carlmont was 11th, Woodside 16th and Notre Dame-Belmont 21st.
Tatum Olesen, the reigning Daily Journal Female Athlete of the Year, opened her senior campaign with a second-place finish, getting edged at the tape by Paly’s Kinga Czajkowska by one-tenth of a second. Czajkowska came in with a 16:23.6, while Olesen finished 16:23.7.
Olesen was one of five San Mateo County runners to finish in the top-10. Oceana’s Lara Scaziani-Grijalvo was fifth with a time of 16:47.2; Menlo School’s Ariya Kaushek was sixth (16:57.7); Mills’ Jacqueline Pan was seventh (17.01.8), while Olesen’s teammate, Annie Pflaum, finished ninth with a time of 17:12.4.
In the girls’ varsity #2 race, Hillsdale finished ninth, led by Naia Hsieh, who finished 27th with a time of 17:53.1.
On the boys’ side, Menl0-Atherton finished ninth in the boys’ varsity #1 race, with Sequoia finishing 18th, Serra 20th and Half Moon Bay 21st.
M-A was led by Cason Mitchell, who finished 22nd in a time of 14:40.4. Sequoia’s Rowan Henige was the highest PAL finisher, taking 18th with a time of 14:38.3.
Crystal’s Benjamin Bouie, running as an individual, finished fourth in the #1 varsity race, posting a time of 14:06.9. Malcolm Oakes, a senior from Stuart Hall-SF, won the race with a time of 13:54.2.
Bouie’s teammate, Tarik Baker, finished 12th in 14:22.7.
In the boys’ varsity race #2, Menlo School finished 13th, Woodside was 15th, with Hillsdale and Carlmont going 20th and 21st, respectively.
Menlo’s Will Hauser had the best finish, taking fifth with a time of 14:07.1. Sacred Heart Cathedral’s Miles Cook took the win with a time of 13:57.2.
Jared Saal joined teammate Hauser in the top-10, finishing eighth in a time of 14:09.6. The Nueva School’s Ryan Fitzpatrick, running as an individual, took 11th with a time of 14:11.6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.