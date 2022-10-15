Tom Sorenson wasn’t the coach at Menlo-Atherton, Bill Shine wasn’t the coach at Menlo School, and none of the current Bears players were born the last time the M-A girls’ tennis team defeated Menlo.
Friday marked a day to be celebrated for M-A, as the Bears earned a slight 7-6 victory over their crosstown rival during the quarterfinals of the Golden State Tennis Classic at Wunderlich Court.
“More than anything, it’s validation,” M-A head coach Tom Sorenson said. “Menlo has had a target on its back forever. … So, when you beat Menlo, you’re in otherworldly territory.”
M-A No. 1 Ava Martin soldiered through a hamstring injury, after the senior tweaked it early in the second set of her showdown with Menlo sophomore Andra Braicu. Martin led 4-1 in the second set but staved off an upset with a 6-0, 7-5 victory. Had Martin lost the second set and come back to win the third, and the match, it would have swayed the final score of the pro set format.
“I just had to power through it because I knew this match was important,” Martin said.
The Bears earned two narrow wins Friday. In the tournament opener, held on its home court, M-A won 7-6 against Santa Barbara. No. 1 doubles Yasmeen Alva and Jasmine Hou dropped a three-set match in that one, but the second-set victory was enough to swing the final score in favor of M-A.
Hou had a command performance in the Menlo match. The junior changed doubles partners, pairing with Sienna Aylaian. The two fell 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (9-7) in a tiebreaker to Sofia Labatt and Izzy Klugman, but the second set was once again critical.
“We were on a roll,” Hou said. “We kind of had this streak going … and I think that’s what happened in the second set.”
Labatt said of the match victory: “I think we got a little distracted in the second set. I think we were just thinking about the other courts and how it was going around us. But luckily, we were able to reel it back in.”
M-A No. 2 single Tessa Ellingson defeated Elise Chen 6-2, 6-1; M-A No. 3 Eva Chow defeated Natalie Westermann 6-3, 7-5; Menlo No. 2 doubles Charlotte Yao and Charlotte Makoni defeated Holly Cheung and Sofia Manier-Cadoret 6-0, 6-0; and Menlo No. 3 doubles Kate Hsai and Ellie Hardegree defeated Amelia Cheu and Natalie Tantisira 6-0, 6-0.
“We lost a lot of people from last year to this year,” Ellingson said. “So, I think it shows the Bears still dominate.”
The Bears were in celebration mode after the big win. And Martin, too, was all smiles. She had to gut it out through the tweaked hamstring, though, and tried to anchor the baseline and ride out the 4-1 lead.
Braicu wasn’t having it, though, and continued testing Martin’s mobility with sideline-to-sideline blasts and drop shots. Soon, the score was deadlocked at 5-all.
Up 6-5, Martin looked to break serve and got off to a rough start. After a long baseline rally, Braicu forced Martin to a backhand and the long shot from the corner sailed long. Martin, however, fired right back, rocking a quick backhand from the baseline to establish the previous error was a mere fluke.
Martin closed it out with a vicious drop shot to push it to 30-15; she signaled the slightest of out calls on a Braicu shot off the sideline to force match point; then Martin continued showing off her power on the final point until Braicu again missed wide to end it.
“I thought [Braicu] played well in the second set because Ava is one of the best players in the whole area,” Shine said. “She really hung in there with her.”
Of Martin’s overcoming her injury, Sorenson said: “When you’re one of the best, you do tough it out.”
Martin — committed to University of Wisconsin as a walk-on with the NCAA Division I women’s tennis program — has yet to drop a set this season.
“Ava’s been nails,” Sorenson said. “She just hasn’t faltered once.”
The Golden State Tennis Classic concludes Saturday with the championship match schedule tentatively for 3 p.m. Sixteen teams are playing in the two-day tourney, including: Saint Francis-Mountain View, Gunn, Monte Vista-Danville, Monta Vista-Cupertino, Miramonte, Burlingame, Saint Francis-Sacramento, Los Altos, Cupertino, Castilleja, Palo Alto, Amador Valley and Campolindo.
M-A is the only San Mateo County team to advance to Saturday’s final four.
