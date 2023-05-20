Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division champion Menlo-Atherton is looking to play spoiler in the Central Coast Section baseball tournament this season.
The Bears earned a bid to the CCS Division I tournament, settling for the No. 8 seed in the eight-team field. It’s the highest overall CCS postseason seeding in the program’s history.
“We knew we were right on the fence of going either way (between Division I and II), but the whole time the guys, they all wanted DI,” M-A assistant coach Zac Grotz said. “Once it became a reality, two, three weeks out, they wanted DI the entire time.”
M-A (19-7) opens postseason play Saturday, taking on No. 1 Valley Christian (26-3), the West Catholic Athletic League champion, in San Jose at 1 p.m.
“We’ll take it and try to see if we can do a huge upset,” Grotz said.
M-A’s ace right-hander George Zaharias is scheduled to take the ball. In just 41 1/3 innings this season, the University of Texas commit ranks seventh in the CCS with 90 strikeouts. Valley Christian — with an astounding 1.21 staff ERA — will counter with either Michael Castaneda (10-1 on the season) or Alec Belardes (7-0).
The Bears are hitting .274 as a team, but have faced some serious batting practice competition as of late in Grotz. M-A manager Jordan Paroubeck brought Grotz aboard as the team’s pitching coach this year, not sure if he’d be able to finish the season as he is still an active professional baseball player.
Pitching in parts of two major league seasons with the Seattle Mariners in 2019 and ’20, Grotz is currently a free agent. He said he expects to rejoin Acereros de Monclova of the Triple-A Mexican League, where he was teammates with former Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval last season.
How soon Grotz returns to pro ball depends largely on M-A’s success in the CCS playoffs.
“It kind of depends on if our season continues tomorrow,” Grotz said.
Grotz is currently rehabbing from arm surgery. He underwent a UCL repair and had a bone spur removed from his right pitching elbow last September.
Throwing batting practice over the weekend, Grotz said he touched 90 mph on the radar gun.
“So, still kind of building up,” Grotz said.
Grotz returned to the mound to throw batting practice again later in the week.
“And it recovered well,” Grotz said.
No. 8 Menlo-Atherton (19-7) at No. 1 Valley Christian (26-3), 1 p.m.
No. 6 Serra (15-11) at No. 3 Burlingame (16-7), 1 p.m.
No. 5 Carlmont (12-15) at No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep (19-7-1), 1 p.m.
No. 7 Sequoia (13-12-1) at No. 2 Palma (16-11), 1 p.m.
No. 7 Saratoga (12-11) at No. 2 Capuchino (17-9), 11 a.m.
No. 8 Hillsdale (16-9) at No. 1 Harbor (21-6), 11 a.m.
No. 7 Design Tech (13-3-1) at No. 2 Alisal (14-10), 1 p.m.
