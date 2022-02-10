At the start of the week, the Burlingame boys’ soccer team controlled its own destiny. The Panthers just couldn’t to do what they hadn’t done all season — lose — and the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division title was theirs.
Despite seeing their four-point lead in the Bay Division standings reduced to one following a 3-0 by second-place Aragon over San Mateo Monday, the Panthers could have clinched the title Wednesday when they went on the road to take on an always tough Menlo-Atherton side.
And while the Bears have had their share of struggles this season, they put together a strong effort, pulling out a 2-1 victory over Burlingame, the Panthers’ first loss of the season.
“I felt we were the best team in the league,” said M-A head coach Leo Krupnik. “We’ve outplayed teams (this season). … We just can’t finish.”
Wednesday, however, the Bears did finish and it could prove costly to Burlingame (5-1-3 PAL Bay, 18 points, 12-1-4 overall) who now need some help to win a division title because the Panthers’ loss, coupled with Aragon’s 2-0 win over San Mateo in a rematch Wednesday, dropped the Panthers two points behind Aragon (6-1-2, 20 points) atop the Bay Division table.
“We’re all aware of what our record was,” said Burlingame head coach Anthony Dimech of the team’s unbeaten mark going into Wednesday’s game.
But Dimech said it wasn’t anything the team really dwelled on.
“We just want to win league. However that happens,” Dimech said.
Now for that to happen, Burlingame needs to beat San Mateo Friday and hope Aragon ties or loses to Carlmont. A Dons’ tie and the two finish as co-champs. A Dons win over the Scots gives them the title outright.
All of this came about because of the effort from M-A (4-3-2, 14 points, 5-6-4 overall), which is doing all it can to make it to the Central Coast Section playoffs.
But there was Burlingame to take care of first and the Bears responded. After absorbing an early Burlingame wave to start the game, M-A settled in and a little past the midway point of the first half, took a 1-0 lead. Rishi Siddharth, who showed a lot of hustle and energy, used those attributes to set up the Bears’ first goal. In the 23rd minute, Siddharth made a strong run through the midfield. He was briefly dispossessed of the ball, but stuck with the play, won it back and flipped a through ball that seemed to take a deflection and bounce into the path of Toivo Zahir, who had half a step on his defender. He chipped a shot past the charging Burlingame goalkeeper for the 1-0 lead.
It was short-lived, however, as the Panthers responded less than five minutes later on a heads up play from Davis Grundmann. The goal was started by a long diagonal pass to toward the right corner, where Burlingame wing Antonio Vazquez chased it down.
Also chasing it down was the M-A goalkeeper and Vazquez took advantage, looping a high shot over the goalkeeper toward the empty net.
The ball clanged off the crossbar, however, and it appeared to be heading out of bounds.
Grundmann saw otherwise, as he rose up an nodded the ball into the empty net to tie the score at 1-all.
In the second half, the M-A defense did a good job of clogging up the midfield and preventing the Panthers from getting off crosses to and from the flanks.
“They were definitely swarming us in the middle of the field,” Dimech said. “(Our) speed of play has to be a little better.”
With the Bears defense putting the clamps on the Burlingame attack, their offense did a good job of playing a lot of the second half in the Panthers end of the field.
That pressure paid off with what turned out to be the winning goal in 52nd minute. Off a throw-in deep in Panthers’ territory, a potential M-A cross was blocked by a Burlingame defender.
The ball went right to Albrecht Tribukait, who hammered a shot on goal that deflected off a Panthers defender and into the roof of the net for the 2-1 lead.
The Bears spent the rest of the half trying to hold off the Panthers’ attack. Several times Burlingame got the ball into the M-A penalty box — and even a couple balls into the 6-yard goal box — but just could not find the finishing touch.
The win keeps M-A’s hopes alive for a CCS spot, but Krupnik admits there’s not much the Bears can do at this point other than beat Woodside in Friday’s regular-season finale.
“Everything is out of our hands. The most important game is Friday,” Krupnik said. “After that, we’ll see what happens.”
