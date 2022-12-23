Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
The Menlo School and Menlo-Atherton boys’ basketball teams gave fans an early Christmas present when they met Thursday in an exciting and entertaining non-league game.
Host M-A, which had a chance to put Menlo away all game long, instead had to withstand a fourth-quarter rally from the Knights and only escaped with a 53-51 victory after Sam Reznik’s game-winning 3-point attempt missed the mark with two seconds remaining.
“We got the ‘W,’” said M-A head coach Mike Molieri. “We’re playing tight games and we’re learning from that.”
It was the seventh straight win to start the season for M-A (7-0), the best start in Molieri’s 13-year tenure.
But…
“We played poorly. We shot poorly. But we won the game,” Molieri said.
M-A opened the game on a 9-0 run, but Menlo trailed just 12-8 after one period. The Bears led 25-18 midway through the second, but the Knights stayed in it, trailing 29-26 at halftime.
The Knights were wobbled in the third period as M-A opened the second half on a 9-0 run again, and this time, had its biggest lead, 44-34, going into the fourth.
But then the Menlo offense came alive. Senior captain Lucas Vogel, who had been held to just three free throws through the first three quarters, poured in 14 points in the last eight minutes to finish with a game-high 17 points.
He knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to open the quarter for the Knights and when he connected on two free throws with 5:51 left, Menlo was down just eight, 48-42.
Vogel followed with a layup and Ethan Zhao’s 3 from the right wing with 2:53 left cut the M-A lead to 48-47.
But Menlo (3-5) just could never quite get over the hump.
A pair of free throws from Jalen Williams and Jack Anderson with just over a minute to play gave the Bears a little more breathing room, 52-47.
But Menlo still wasn’t beaten. Vogel connected on a leaner to cut the deficit to 52-49 and when he converted a reverse layup with 22 seconds to go, the Knights were, again, down just a point, 52-51.
M-A left the door open by misfiring on 3 of 4 free throws over the final 30 seconds and with 17 seconds to play, the Bears held a 53-51 lead.
Menlo held the ball, however. After nearly fumbling the ball out of bounds, the Knights had inbounded the ball on the baseline. It ended up in the hands of Reznik, but his game-winning 3 attempt from the left elbow missed the mark.
Despite the loss, Menlo head coach Ben Batory was pleased to see his team stay with it and had a shot to win it at the end.
“We should have won this game,” Batory said. “We had many, many opportunities. We shot ourselves in the foot with silly turnovers.
“But I’m super proud (of the effort).”
M-A tried to overwhelm Menlo to start the game, using high-intensity, pressure defense that had the Knights’ heads on a swivel.
The Bears came up with five steals in the first three minutes and it helped them to the quick 9-0 start. Ben Eiser, who tied with teammate Williams for team-high scoring honors with 13 each, scored seven of the Bears first nine points.
But all the adrenaline that the Bears had early on never really dissipated and the result was a game that got too choppy for Molieri’s liking.
“It was too helter-skelter,” Molieri said. “We need to be more disciplined.”
The Bears’ aggressiveness did enable them to attack the basket with abandon and their dribble penetration-kickout game was working as well.
Ultimately, however, the Bears needed to knock down the shots. They didn’t do so efficiently enough and it resulted in them having to hold their collective breaths in the final minutes.
M-A hit on just 7-of-12 free throws in the first half. The Bears were better in the second, converting 11 of 16, but the misses down the stretch nearly cost them.
Then there is the Bears’ 3-point shooting, which is a work in progress, Molieri said. M-A hit on just 3 of 16 from behind the arc.
“We’re putting the time in in practice (working on 3-point shooting), but it hasn’t translated to the games,” Molieri said.
Vogel was the only Knights to finish in double figures, with Tate Cohen adding eight points.
In addition to Williams and Eisner, Allen Chang finished in double figures scoring for the Bears, as well, chipping in 10 points while also pulling down eight rebounds, including six offensive boards.
