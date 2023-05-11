By Nathan Mollat
Daily Journal staff
Maybe if the Menlo-Atherton baseball team knew it had a chance to win its first-ever Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division title, there would have been a little more excitement when the Bears traveled to Aragon Tuesday.
Instead, the Bears treated the road game like a business trip and in almost clinical fashion, they eventually blew out the host Dons, 11-2 to secure the program’s inaugural Bay Division championship.
In fact, it’s the program’s first division title of any kind since capturing the 2002 Ocean Division crown.
“People keep telling me I’m a good coach. I’ve learned a lot,” said M-A’s first-year manager Jordan Paroubeck. “But these are really fricking good players. We have really good pitching, too, and that helps.”
M-A (11-1 PAL Bay, 17-7) has a four-game schedule this week, having to make up a pair of games. That led to a pitching-by-committee approach Tuesday. It might have been problematic if Aragon (4-9, 10-15) had taken advantage of its opportunities.
But as has been the case for most of the season, the Dons failed to come up with the big hit when they needed it most.
“We need to get the big hit when we get guys on base,” said Aragon’s first-year skipper Don Hahn. “If we could only get a two-out something, but that’s been the story of our season.”
The story of the game came with the bases loaded. Aragon loaded the bases in each of the first three innings, but came away with just two runs.
In the first, the Dons got their first four batters on base as they took a 1-0 lead. Ronin Lee walked, Joey Mazzola singled and Jared Walsh walked to load the bases. Jaylen Baquiran hit a shot up the middle that hit off the lip of the infield grass and jumped over the shoulder of the M-A shortstop to drive in Lee.
But M-A starting pitcher Noah Whittaker buckled down and struck out the next three batters to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded.
In the second, the Dons loaded the bases with just one out on three consecutive walks and then Jordan Kiaaina drove in the Dons’ second run with a fourth straight base on balls. Again, Whittaker limited the damage, getting a strikeout and a groundout to leaves the bases loaded again.
In the third, Yuta Krammer singled with one out and Josh Jacobs walked. Lee drew his second walk of the game with two outs to load the bases once again. This time, M-A reliever Joaquin Baranchuk got out of the jam without allowing a run.
In three innings, the Dons stranded the maximum numbers of runners — nine base runners through three innings.
“I think that probably ties a record,” Hahn said.
All told, Aragon stranded 12 base runners, the sixth time in a row they’ve left double-digit base runners, Hahn said.
M-A, on the other hand, when it got runners on base, the Bears drove them in. Trailing 1-0 after one inning, the Bears quickly took control of the game with a four-run second. Adam Chane singled to lead off the inning and Eamon Smith-Johnson walked to bring up No. 7 hitter, designated hitter George Zaharias. Known primarily as one of the elite pitching arms in the Central Coast Section, the mammoth-sized Zaharias is pretty good with the bat in his hands, as well. He came to the plate and on the first offering, lifted a high fly ball to deep left field.
The Aragon left fielder got twisted up and the ball bounced five feet to his right and kicked out of bounds for a run-scoring, ground-rule double that tied the score. Shawn Pagee followed with a walk and Ryder Kelly came through with an RBI single to drive in Zaharias. Pagee would score when the Dons threw the ball around and the inning was capped by a Davis Phillips sacrifice fly to left to give the Bears a 4-1 lead.
In the fourth, the Bears all but put the game away. Clinging to a 4-2 lead, they scored seven times. The first three runs were garden variety: Phillips and Heinz each had an RBI single and Kelly scored on the back end of a delayed double steal.
The last four runs, however, came off of one swing. With two runners already on base and Smith-Johnson at the plate, Paroubeck, who was coaching at first, got the attention of Zaharias, who was on-deck. He told him, “oppo” — as in, take it opposite field.
Smith-Johnson eventually drew a walk to load the bases and bring up Zaharias, who heeded his manager’s instruction. On the second pitch, the right-hand hitting Zaharias unloaded to right field for a no-doubt-about-it grand slam and an 11-2 M-A lead.
“I told him to hit it oppo,” Paroubeck said. “I think that’s the first time I’ve called (a shot).”
Said Hahn: “That ball was hammered.”
With the game well in hand, the rest of the game was simply about getting out of there without any injuries. Four pitchers eventually took the mound for the Bears, who shut down the Dons after the third inning, who got only one hit over their final four at-bats.
The M-A offense seemed to take the rest of the game off, as well, as the Bears were held hitless over the final three innings.
“We came here to handle business and we did that,” Paroubeck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.