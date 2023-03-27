George Zaharias and Davis Phillips were the picture of perfection.
The two Menlo-Atherton pitchers combined on a perfect game Friday in a 2-0 win over Half Moon Bay in Atherton. Zaharias was dazzling through six innings of work, retiring 18 straight batters, including 16 via strikeout. When the pitch count caught up with the senior, Phillips entered to fire a perfect seventh and earn the save in the perfecto.
First-year manager Jordan Paroubeck said he was probably the most nervous guy in the dugout. For all the no-hitter Paroubeck has played in, he had never been a part of a perfect game — until Saturday.
“I think I was more nervous than the guys because I’ve never seen a perfect game or been a part of it,” Paroubeck said.
Zaharias totaled 83 pitches, well below the maximum pitches allowed in a varsity game. But the right-hander is one-and-half years removed from an elbow injury and has been limited to a 70-pitch count in ever start this season. M-A (2-0 PAL Bay, 7-3 overall) extended him one inning past his pitch count because of the perfect game.
“The conversation was we already went past where we wanted to go and we mutually agreed it was good to put the next guy in,” Paroubeck said.
Zaharias struck out the first batter of the game, then got two field outs. From there, he struck out the last 15 batters he faced.
“Dialed in, around the zone — in, out; up down,” Paroubeck said.
Shawn Pagee provided both M-A runs, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
The win capped the Bears’ sweep of HMB (1-3 PAL Bay, 5-6 overall) in the first PAL Bay Division two-game series of the season.
