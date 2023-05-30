The Menlo School boys’ 4x800 relay team highlighted performances by San Mateo County athletes at the CIF State Track Meet at Buchanan High School on Friday and Saturday.
The Knights finished second in the newly contested relay and having been one of the elite crews all season long, the Menlo quartet of Aiden Deffner, Will Hauser, Landon Pretre and Justin Pretre finished the season in style. The time of 7:39.10 destroyed the Central Coast Section record by more than six seconds and obliterating the school record of 7:47 set earlier in the season.
“That record will be hard to beat,” Menlo School track coach Jorge Chen said via text message.
It was just behind the time set by the team from San Clemente, which had a time of 7:38.59 to win the championship.
The Crystal 4x800 relay team also qualified for the final, finishing sixth. The team of Furious Clay, Dean Wu, Tarik Baker and Benjamin Bouie finished the eight-lap race in a time of 7:45.30, which set a new school record and would have been a new CCS record if not for Menlo.
That is more than 14 seconds faster than they ran it in March and six seconds faster than their time at the CCS championships.
“Coaches from other states always ask why California doesn’t have divisions and personally, I love it,” Crystal coach Albert Caruana said in an email. “It’s a big deal to make state and it’s an even bigger deal when you can medal and podium.”
The top nine finishers made the podium, which included Sacred Heart Prep boys’ 4x100 relay team. The squad of Tynan Macaluso, Luke Maxwell, Carter Shaw and James Mustarde covered the lap in a time of 41.82, just off the school record of 41.60 set at the CCS championships. The 4x100 title went Granada Hills Charter, posting a time of 40.39.
Joining the Knights, Gryphons and Gators on the podium were Menlo-Atherton’s Tatum Olesen and Serra’s Peter Olson. Olesen, a junior, finished seventh in the open 800 in a time of 2:10.25. Ventura’s Sadie Englehardt captured the title with a time of 2:07.22.
Olson finished seventh in the 300 hurdles, covering the distance in a time of 39.12. Olson’s teammate, shot putter Luke Lewis, also qualified for Saturday’s championship round. He just missed out on a podium spot, however, finishing 10th with a throw of 51-10.75. The winning distance was 62-9.5 set by JSerra-Gardena’s Brendon See.
Also finishing 10th was Menlo high jumper Summer Young, who cleared 5-4 after going 5-5 in the preliminaries, earning her berth in the finals via a jump-off.
Aragon long jumper and Menlo pole vaulter William Floyd just missed out on advancing to Saturday’s finals, where only the top-12 in the field events moved through. Cho finished 14th in prelims, with a best of 17-11.25. Clovis’s Sydnie Vanek won the state title with a leap of 20-7.75.
Floyd’s height of 14-6 was good for only 15th in the prelims. The eventual winning height was 16-6, set by Buchanan’s Hilton Green.
St. Ignatius freshman sensation Ellie McCuskey-Hay finished ninth in the long jump at 19-7.25 and was a surprising second in the 100. Her time of 11.52 was just behind Oaks Christian’s Niya Clayton’s time of 11.45.
