It’s no coincidence the return of Chris Smith coincided with El Camino head coach Rustin Mayorga’s first career varsity win.
The undermanned EC Colts (1-1 PAL Lake, 1-6 overall), already low on numbers and drubbed by injuries, opened the season with six straight losses. Mayorga, in his first year at the helm after last year’s head coach Archie Junio stepped away for personal reasons, maintained the Colts were a better team than they were showing.
With Smith’s return to the defensive line, El Camino’s defense delivered a gem for Mayorga’s first win, topping Capuchino 12-6 in overtime last Friday at the homecoming game at Colt Field.
“It’s always good to get the first win,” Mayorga said. “But, for me, it’s just more of the players … that those guys can get a win like that, at homecoming. … Now that we’re healthy, it shows what we’re all about.”
The Cap Mustangs (1-1, 3-4) scored one touchdown on the night, taking a long kickoff return to the house in the second quarter. The Colts’ defense, though, kept the Mustangs out of the end zone all night long.
“I thought we played really gritty defense and stepped up and got the stops when we needed them,” Mayorga said.
Smith is slated as a two-way lineman. The 6-4 senior played exclusively on defense against Cap, however, to ease him back into action, Mayorga said. His presence at defensive tackle didn’t disappoint.
“Obviously, having him in the trenches, I think it gave our defense and extra boost,” Mayorga said.
Cap’s defense, at least in regulation, answered the call. El Camino kicker Alexis Diaz accounted for all of the Colts’ points through regulation play. He booted a short-range field goal in the second quarter to give EC a 3-0 lead. But Cap answered back with a midrange kickoff return for a score to take a 6-3 lead into halftime.
“The wind took [the kick] and it died,” Mayorga said. “Guys were flying upfield with their heads down. And you give the guy a little bit of daylight, and that’s what happens.”
Diaz booted an equalizer in the third quarter, though, another short-range chip to tie it 6-6. The score remained deadlocked through the second half, forcing an overtime showdown.
With the two teams exchanging possessions starting at the opponent’s 10-yard line, El Camino opened OT with the ball but quickly got pushed backward. A bad snap put the Colts at approximately the 15-yard line. But EC quarterback Josh Mathiesen made up for it with a touchdown pass to senior tight end Justin Vargas to stake the Colts to a 6-point lead.
Cap’s chance to answer was stifled by El Camino. Ultimately facing a fourth-and-goal from the 8 and with the game on the line, the Mustangs tried some trickery with a reverse handoff to Nick Solorzano, who swept right but pulled up and heaved a pass into the back of the end zone, only to have the targeted receiver denied by a swarm El Camino defenders.
El Camino assistant coach Brian Gonzaga is in his first year as the team’s defensive coordinator. Junio has also returned to the Colts sideline as running backs coach.
The win is the first for El Camino since last year’s season finale, a Nov. 3 win over archrival South City. The Colts were coming off a loss in their Peninsula Athletic League Lake Division opener 36-16 at Woodside Oct. 11.
“We definitely needed [the win],” Mayorga said, “and it was good to get.”
