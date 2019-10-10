Whether it’s raising money for cancer with a lemonade stand or Greta Thunberg advocating for climate change, there is no need for anyone — young or old — to be silent on things in which they believe. With the couple clicks of a computer mouse, anyone can join the fight for change.
The only thing needed is an inspiration and that’s when Burlingame’s Taylor Kaufman decide to use his own personal stories, and those of others, to help in the fight against cancer.
A junior wide receiver/defensive back for the Panthers’ football team, Kaufman said his family’s history with cancer and seeing his peers do significant things in other areas propelled him raise money to support cancer research.
“Cancer has personally affected me,” Kaufman said. “I’ve seen what [cancer] can do and the despair it can bring.”
He said several members of his family have fought cancer, five to be exact. His grandmother is a three-time survivor by herself.
“She’s still fighting,” Kaufman said, although his grandma is considered cancer free.
Kaufman’s mother, Joelle, said Taylor has had “a front row seat” to cancer fights. His grandfather on his father’s side died of lung cancer when Taylor was 10 and his grandmother, Joelle’s mother, lived with the family as she recovered from stage 3 bladder cancer.
It wasn’t until he saw the impact of the “Play for Prevention,” that Taylor Kaufman believed he could do something to effect change. The fact the “Play for Prevention” campaign — an anti-teen suicide awareness program started by Luke Bottari, former Serra and current College of San Mateo quarterback — was started by someone to whom Taylor Kaufman could relate made it easier for him to step up and take this on.
“I saw what [Bottari] had done for the ‘Play for Prevention.’ I was taken by the fact that he was making a difference,” Taylor Kaufman said. “It kind of motivated me.”
He told his mom about his plan and she helped him set up a website at pledgeit.org/bhspanthers-fight-cancer and get in contact with Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, calling it “Panthers Against Cancer.” Kaufman then went to his teammates in the Burlingame football program and asked them to tell their family and friends. Donors can make either a flat donation or can sponsor a certain amount of money for each point the Panthers score this season.
“Like any parent, I was proud. I was glad he wanted to take this on,” Joelle Kaufman said. “I told him, ‘OK, Taylor. I’ll do everything I can do to help, but I’m not going to talk to [the team].’ I’m glad he was willing to take on the discomfort of doing something new for a cause.”
To date, more than $9,000 has been pledged to the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford’s Adolescent Young Adult Cancer Program. Taylor Kaufman said the fundraiser will last through the end of October.
“Me and mom, we did a lot of work on this, but all the boys (in the Burlingame football program) reached out to their families to get donations,” Taylor Kaufman said. “[My mom] was surprised, but also super supportive and wanted to help as much as I needed. She’s proud of me that I found a cause and something that I wanted to do.”
Joelle Kaufman compares the fundraising and the battle against cancer to a football team. It takes everyone doing everything right to be successful — and then there has to be some luck.
But as they say, luck is when preparation meets opportunity. The Kaufmans want to be part of a team that helps fight cancer.
“When you fight cancer … it’s a team effort. … It’s a huge team effort. This can be survivable. For every family that goes through it, they should feel supported,” Joelle Kaufman said. “If the boys are doing something that can help fund a happy story, how awesome is that?”
The 2016 presidential election is the perfect example of polls not meaning anything. That being said, it’s always kind of nice to be recognized as the best.
I know the coaching staff for the College of San Mateo football team does not care about polls or rankings. The Bulldogs use a week-by-week approach during which they are looking to go 1-0 every week, but that hasn’t stopped others — both human and machine — from declaring CSM tops in both the state and nation.
The Bulldogs leapfrogged Riverside to take over the No. 1 spot in the JC Athletic Bureau Coaches’ Poll, which ranks all the teams in California, a day after the Massey Ratings ranked CSM the No. 1 community-junior college team in the nation.
The JC Athletic Bureau Coaches Poll is exactly what it sounds like — California community college coaches voting for the top 25 teams in the state. CSM, after blasting previously No. 3-ranked Modesto 35-12 last weekend and moving to 5-0 on the season, the Bulldogs received one more first-place vote than Riverside, giving CSM the No. 1 ranking in the state.
Which is no small feat. California has the most community-junior colleges in the nation with 68 and the general consensus is that the state has the strongest programs in the nation. To put it another way, winning a California state football title usually comes with a national championship tag as well.
The Massey Ratings appear to backup the JC Athletic Bureau poll. A computer-generated ranking system, the Massey Ratings actually rank more than 500 college football teams – including the 125 community-junior colleges across the nation.
And even the computers say the Bulldogs are the best. But CSM players and coaches only care about one poll: the season ending one, when the only way to finish No. 1 is to win the state title.
Menlo-Atherton announced Rico Stormer as its new boys’ wrestling coach for the 2019-20 winter season.
He replaces Charles Washington, who took over the program last year after the school formally split the program into boys’ and girls’ teams, with longtime coach Phil Hoang taking on the girls’ team coaching duties.
The Bears — both the boys’ and girls’ teams — captured the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division championship last season.
A native of Circle, Montana, Stormer found his way to Atherton through wrestling. A state high school champion who was valedictorian of his 2014 graduating class, Stormer attended and wrestled at Harvard University, working on his degree in mechanical engineering.
After graduating Harvard, with honors, Stormer still had a year of college eligibility as injuries took their toll on his college wrestling career. He ended up moving across the country to attend Stanford to work on his master’s degree in Energy Resources Engineering and wrestle for the Cardinal, helping lead the team to its first-ever Pac-12 title (Stormer went from one singular-named mascot school to another — Harvard Crimson to Stanford Cardinal).
