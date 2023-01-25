Given the stature of the Mills-Menlo-Atherton girls’ basketball showdown in Atherton, its’ too bad it had to fall on a Tuesday night.
The game featured the top teams in the Peninsula Athletic League — Mills came in riding a six-game winning streak, while M-A had won 12 straight.
More importantly, both had opened PAL play with perfect 4-0 marks and adding to the pressure was this was the only time the two would face off because of the PAL’s unbalanced schedule.
When the final horn sounded, it was M-A that had extended its streak to 13 wins in a row, but more importantly, the 44-37 win gave the Bears control of the PAL South Division.
M-A head coach Steve Yob knew all too well how much this game meant. But he didn’t burden his team with it.
“It’s a focus for the coaches,” Yob said. “I try not to put that (extra pressure) on the players.”
There was plenty of pressure already with the top two defensive teams in the PAL, which resulted in a grind-it-out affair. With points at a premium, every possession and shot mattered.
In the end, M-A (5-0 PAL South, 16-2 overall) did just a little bit more. Point guard Jamie Adams scored nine of her game-high 12 points in the second half, while post player Fiona Steinmetz finished with nine.
“Jamie is the point guard who gets everyone involved,” Yob said. “And Fiona gets buckets. She’s our scorer down low.”
But even those numbers paled to what Yob usually sees from the Bears. A team who likes to press and run, the Bears had to revert to a half-court offense for most of the game.
“We like to go fast. We like our defense to start our offense,” Yob said. “If we’re not creating turnovers, then our offense has to make shots.
“We like to press and they were beating it.”
Both teams got off to a slow start, but the Bears scored the first basket of the game on an Avary Sheldon 3-pointer and never trailed the rest of the way.
The Bears opened the game on a 6-0 run and eventually led 11-5 after the opening period. They then outscored Mills (4-1, 12-5) 9-7 in the second to lead 20-12 at halftime. The Bears eventually pushed the lead to 10 when Sheldon scored on a spinning runner in the paint to put the Bears up 24-14 early in the third quarter.
But they could never extend the lead, which gave the Vikings confidence.
“There were a couple times we could have rolled and died,” said Justin Matsu, Mills’ 23-year-old, first-year coach. “That’s what willed us (to stay focused on the game).”
It was one of those games that the Vikings will rue if they fall short of the PAL South title because the game was there to be taken.
But the Vikings lack of free-throw shooting and an inability to convert easy baskets helped lead to the loss. The Vikings made just 5-of-19 from the line and missed 10 shots around the basket while turning the ball over 18 times.
“A couple free throws and layups go our way early, it’s a different game,” Matsu said. “If we made one or two more, we’re back in this.”
Mills’ Chloe Lee drained a 3 to open the fourth-quarter scoring, cutting the deficit to seven, 31-24. That was followed by a driving baseline layup from Michelle Tang and when Serena Mezzetta hit 1-of-2 free throws, the Vikings were down just five, 32-27.
But they would get no closer. Steinmetz scored in the post and Adams scored off a drive to push the M-A lead back to nine, 36-27, with 3:39 left.
Mills, however, kept coming, scoring six points in the final minute. But M-A countered by hitting six straight free throws down the stretch to ice the game.
Yob said the key to stopping Mills was to limit Tang and the Bears did just that. She had only two points in the first half on her way to a team-high 11. Mezzetta added seven for the Vikings.
“We tried to take away [Tang]. We face guarded her, denied her. Adams kind of locked her down,” Yob said. “It was a hard-fought game. We needed a tough game like that. Just a great battle.”
Matsu said there was some disappointment to losing the game, but he was more proud of the effort the Vikings gave, never giving up.
“We just wanted the girls to come out hard,” Matsu said. “I was super proud of the effort. … We really wanted to focus on ourselves and not worry about the outcome of the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.