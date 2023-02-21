Win No. 30 was the sweetest one yet for Menlo-Atherton senior Kiely Tabaldo.
Tabaldo continued her perfect season by claiming the 111-pound championship at the Central Coast Section Masters girls’ tournament Saturday at Watsonville High School. The senior is now 30-0 on the year as she readies to close out her varsity career at the CIF state tournament, Thursday-Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
After starting the Masters tourney at approximately 9:30 a.m., Tabaldo took the mat for the finals after 10 p.m. She still didn’t waver in going the distance, earning a major decision after three rounds against Salinas senior Ailynne Acosta.
“She was pretty dominant,” M-A head coach Wendy Tabaldo said. “The girl did bite her … so that was interesting. Unfortunately the refs didn’t do much about it, and she stayed calm through it and pushed on through.”
Kiely Tabaldo reached the finals by virtue of three first-round pins, defeating Alvarez senior Kimberly Rodriguez in the opener, Evergreen Valley junior Jemma Fong Chew in the quarterfinals, and North Monterey junior Mariela Ramirez in the semis.
Tabaldo is now 3 for 3 in CCS tournaments, having claimed titles in 2020 and ’22. There was no CCS tournament in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Terra Nova freshman Sophia Darer took third place in 111s to earn a bid to the state tourney. The top four finishers in each girls’ bracket, and the top three finishers in the boys’ brackets, advance to Bakersfield.
Other girls advancing to the state meet:
Terra Nova’s Maya Morrow, third place, 116s; Mills senior Arianna McPike, third, 137s; and M-A’s Alia Vunipola, fourth, 189s.
In the CCS Masters boys’ tournament, Terra Nova senior Joseph Wynn-Wilson was the only county wrestler to qualify for the state meet. Wynn-Wilson, seeded No. 3 in the bracket, took second place in 220s, falling to Greenfield senior Marco Silva in the first round via pin. After winning by forfeit in the opening round, Wynn-Wilson knocked off Salinas junior Isaac Sandoval in the quarterfinals. Then in the semifinals, he upset top-seed Om Shastri, a Los Gatos senior, with a 4-0 decision.
