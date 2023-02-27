SANTA CLARA — Menlo-Atherton girls' soccer coach Jason Luce was under no illusions when his second-seeded Bears faced off with No. 1 St. Francis in the Central Coast Section Open Division final Saturday afternoon.
The Lancers had clearly established themselves as the best team in the CCS and after a 3-0 loss, Luce can now vouch for the Lancers' supremacy.
“We got outclassed,” Luce said, with a laugh that said he knew that was a possibility. “They're the gold standard. We knew they'd be great.”
It took more than a few minutes for M-A (15-1-5) to settle in and by the time the Bears did, they found themselves down 2-0 as St. Francis (22-1) struck twice within the first 15 minutes, coming three minutes apart.
Bigger, stronger and more physical, the Lancers put early pressure on the Bears and in the eighth minute, took a 1-0 lead off a corner kick. The cross swung into the penalty box, where M-A goalkeeper Gigi Edwards made a rare mistake, as the ball was within her grasp, but it slipped through. Kayla Rosa was there to take advantage for St. Francis, bodying the ball into the net for the quick lead.
The Lancers doubled it three minute later on the first of a pair of quality finishes from Charlotte Kohler. As the Bears tried to play the ball out of the back, Kohler stepped in and picked off a pass and ran on goal. From the right edge of the penalty box, she drilled a shot to the far left side netting to put St. Francis up 2-0 just 11 minutes into the game.
“We were a little nervous,” Luce said.
But after that early barrage from the Lancers, the Bears settled in and started to earn more of the possession as the first half went on. They had a couple of long-distance attempts on frame in the minutes after the second goal.
M-A continued to press and had the better scoring opportunities the rest of the first half. In the 22nd minute after a nice build up in the midfield which led to an initial shot, Alessia Bolanos stepped into a shot from the top of the box that clanged off the crossbar.
Just before halftime, Bolanos was at it again. She and a pair of St. Francis defenders chased down a long ball. Bolanos had it on her foot just outside the penalty box and when the Lancers' goalkeeper came out to meet her, Bolanos flicked it past her and had an empty net in front.
But one of the Lancers defenders closed her down and cleared the ball away for a corner, which amounted to nothing.
“We put a little pressure on them,” Luce said.
In the second half, the Lancers dominated. They dominated possession, they dominated chances and they dominated defensively as the Bears struggled to get any significant touches on the ball.
“We expected they would have the ball most of the time,” Luce said. “We didn't have our best (performance).”
Kohler had a goal wiped off in the 48th minute when the Bears were called for a foul just outside the penalty box, an instant before Kohler poked a shot on goal.
She got the goal back minutes later, however, with the goal of the game. After working through some traffic just past midfield, she found herself with some space 35 yards from goal. She unleashed a shot that was destined for the upper right corner, no matter that M-A's Edwards got her hand to it.
That gave the Lancers a 3-0 lead in the 51st minute and the hope now was that it didn't turn into more of a rout.
The M-A defense, however, stayed solid the rest of the way.
“I'm proud of my group, to get here (to a championship game), especially in the Open,” Luce said. “It was a great experience.”
Despite the loss, the season is not over for the Bears. The four semifinalists from the Open Division — and eight teams, total from the CCS — qualify for the Northern California regional tournament, which begins this week.
