Joining a powerhouse team as a new head coach can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, having a load of talent makes the transition a bit easier. On the other, the pressure is on to continue to keep the team performing at a high level.
But if there is one thing Melanie Cordero has done throughout her career, it’s perform at a high level.
Monday, Menlo-Atherton announced Cordero as the school’s new girls’ wrestling head coach, replacing Phil Hoang, who helped build the Lady Bears into a Central Coast Section, Northern California and state power.
“I’m just lucky to have the support system I have. Not just the coaches, but the parents at M-A have been super helpful,” Cordero said. “It makes it easier to transition into [being the head coach].”
Cordero, 24, has served as an assistant the last two seasons and helped develop wrestlers into Peninsula Athletic League and Central Coast Section champions and podium finishers at the state championships.
It should come as no surprise. Cordero has been a foundational piece for both her high school and college teams that saw them develop into strong wrestling programs. She was a four-year wrestler at James Logan High School in Union City, where the boys’ squad had already developed into one of the elite programs in the North Coast Section. Cordero became team captain of Logan’s first-ever girls’ wrestling team as she went on to win an NCS title and was a two-time state qualifier, finishing fourth her senior year in 2013.
She then went across the Bay to wrestle at Menlo College, whose women’s program and was part of the building process that has the Oaks to becoming one of the best NAIA programs in the country.
After graduating Menlo in 2018, she wanted to stay in wrestling and set about becoming a coach.
“Some go off and try to make the USA team,” Cordero said. “The way I wanted to give back, I wanted to coach. … I was looking into [becoming a head coach], but I didn’t think it would be this soon.”
Cordero could not have come into a better position when she joined Hoang’s staff prior to the 2018-19 season. The Bears had six seniors that year all contending for CCS championships — Evelyn Calhoon, Abby Ericson and Fola Akinola were all ranked No. 1 going into the postseason, Angie Bautista was ranked No. 2 and Paola Ramirez No. 4. The Bears would win a third straight CCS crown and finished second in the state tournament.
The 2019-2020 season, however, was a different story. With an influx of new talent, joining returning, inexperienced wrestlers, the 2019-20 season would be one of growth. It wasn’t until one her fellow coaches gave Cordero a tip that helped her put the season into perspective.
“It took one of the assistants to tell me, ‘Relax. They’re just freshmen,’” Cordero said. “And I’m pushing them as a fourth-year senior. … It helped me to think how I wanted to structure [practices]. It doesn’t hurt to start with basics.”
This year’s squad went on to win the program’s first-ever PAL girls’ tournament championship.
With Cordero ascending to head coach, she becomes one of the few female coaches to coach a girls’ wrestling team. For many programs that have girls’ teams, in most cases it’s the boys’ coach who also coaches the girls. Cordero believes female students can benefit from a female coach — and not just in regard to wrestling. During her time at Menlo, Cordero said a female assistant coach was brought in to work with the women’s team.
“It may not have to do with actual wrestling, but just to have the opportunity to go to her and ask questions (was important),” Cordero said.
From a wrestling point of view, Cordero knows that female wrestlers can’t just rely on strength, so she will focus a lot of attention on the basics and honing technique.
“[Girls] don’t really rely on strength, so technique has to be very clean,” Cordero said. “Even in high school, as I grew older and would compete with the boys in the room, it didn’t matter how strong I was, I had to rely on technique.”
M-A athletic director Steven Kryger believes Cordero will help continue the Bears’ run of success.
“Melanie’s experience, passion and dedication will ensure our program continues upon the strong foundation former head coach Phil Hoang built,” Kryger said in a press release. “She has done a phenomenal job as an assistant coach and I am confident that her knowledge and perspective will continue to lead our student-athletes in the right direction.”
