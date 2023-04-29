Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Menlo-Atherton Little League played its first-ever night baseball game Thursday night at Burgess Park, the beginnings of what league president Shane Goudey says is going to be an annual tradition.
With 10 light standards rented from Sunstate Equipment, night games will be held at Burgess Park from Thursday to Saturday. The projected cost is approximately $45,000, financed entirely by parent contributions and fundraising efforts by M-A Little League.
Goudey, who is in his first year as president of M-A Little League, said the large number of rainouts was a motivator, as the league had to postpone weeks of games. With player morale running low, the proverbial light bulb went on as to how to bring a focus back to baseball.
“We wanted to do something incredibly special for them, but it was also a timing perspective … where across the league we had 20 or 30 rainouts,” Goudey said.
“From that was born an incredible opportunity for the kids in our Little League to play their first games ever under the lights,” Goudey said.
Goudey credited event chairman Matt Znameroski as being “the event champion,” along with co-chairman Steve Napoli.
Znameroski took a page from Willow Glen Little League’s tradition of renting light standards to host annual night games. Willow Glen has done this for several years.
“They were instrumentally helpful with the logistics,” Goudey said.
Thursday’s inaugural night game was a thriller, as the Goetz Brothers Majors 12-year-old team rallied for a 7-6 walk-off victory over Willow’s Market.
Trailing 6-4 going into the bottom of the sixth in a regulation six-inning game, Goetz Brothers had one run in and two runners on when Connor Robe hit a double to left field. Tommy Leeper scored easily from third to tie it, and Quincy Quattlebaum raced around from second to score on a bang-bang play at the plate for the game-winner.
“They went bananas,” Goudey said.
Prior to taking over as president this season, Goudey served the last two years at M-A Little League’s vice president and has been on the board of representatives for eight years. His oldest son Asher plays for in the juniors 13-14-year-old league, while his younger son Tristan plays at the Majors 11-12s level.
“Given the reaction by the community already … I can guarantee this will be happening every single year,” Goudey said.
M-A Little League opened the first week of March and spans through the championship game May 11. The league playoffs are set to open this coming week.
District 52 Little League All-Star season opens June 17 with the opening game of the Superbowl tournaments. Superbowl tournaments span four days for Majors 12s and Minors 11s. The District 52 All-Star tournaments open June 17 for the Intermediates 13s and Seniors 16s. The other four District 52 tournaments — 10s, 11s, 12s and 14s — run from June 24 to July 5.
Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109.
See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn
