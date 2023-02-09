It was a bittersweet celebration for the Menlo-Atherton Bears.
M-A (11-0 PAL South, 20-3 overall) clinched the Peninsula Athletic League South Division boys’ basketball championship with a 46-36 win over Burlingame Wednesday night in Atherton. Not counting the shortened COVID season of 2020-21, it is the fourth straight league championship for the Bears.
An injury to senior guard Grant Zell cast a shadow over the celebration though. The senior tweaked his ankle on a defensive play under the basket and had to be helped off the court. He eventually left the M-A gym on crutches, casting doubt as to whether he will return this season.
“That’s a big loss,” M-A head coach Mike Molieri said. “He does everything well. He may not shine in one spot because he does everything well. He rebounds well and makes shots. … That’s definitely going to hurt us down the road. But somebody needs to step up. … Huge loss for us.”
But the victory was a big win, as M-A has now put itself seriously into the discussion for a Central Coast Section Open Division bid. The Bears have appeared in the Open Division tournament three times, in 2016, ’19 and ’20. The magic formula in each of those seasons was the Bears posting an undefeated 12-0 record in league play. They are one win away from doing that again this year.
“We still want an undefeated season,” Molieri said. “It will be the third time for our program. And we are a program, we want to show that we are the best public-school team, and we do it year in and year out. We lost a lot of seniors last year — eight — and we came right back in here and made a little bit of a run. So, it says a lot about our program and the players we have.”
Zell proved a glue guy Wednesday, though. The Bears were running away with it, leading 31-17 when he left the game. Burlingame made a game of it from there, outscoring the Bears 19-15 after Zell departed.
M-A controlled the game on defense, though, ruled the boards. The Bears outrebounded the Panthers 40-39 overall, with M-A creating second chances with 12 offensive boards.
“I thought the opening sequence was kind of a microcosm of the game,” Burlingame head coach Jeff Dowd said. “They get the tip, they come down, we play pretty good defense. They take a shot outside and they miss, but they get the rebound and they score. And I think that happened over and over. The offensive rebounding edge went to them. And they must gave themselves so many more opportunities. And then you combine that with their pressure, and that made getting into our offense pretty tough.”
M-A big man Meka Okereke finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds and produced one of the most electrifying players you’re going to see on the Peninsula this season. With the Bears leading 18-7, Okereke scoring a put-back with a resounding dunk, all in one motion, that drew some “oohs” from the crowd that were the equivalent of judges waves “10s” in a slam dunk contest.
“I seen it come off the rim,” Okereke said. “That’s what I do. I was hoping for more.”
Burlingame was frustrated by the M-A defense throughout. The Panthers committed 11 turnovers in the game, including just two in the first half. But they simply couldn’t penetrate the paint against M-A’s interior defense of Okereke and Jack Kryger.
“That’s why we won today, was because of our defense,” Molieri said. “They are a very solid team, they run a lot of good sets. I didn’t think they got any kind of flow.”
The Bears took a 25-14 lead into halftime — Burlingame shot 19.2% (5 for 26) in the first half — but Panthers point guard Zaden Martin nearly willed his team back from the abyss. The senior finished with a game-high 14 points, 12 of them coming in the third quarter. He had two consecutive sequences of dribble-drive brilliance, with a spin move for a layup, followed by a strong-man’s bull through a moving defender. He finished his run with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to make it 35-26 at the end of third quarter.
“He was playing his ass off in that game,” Burlingame senior MJ Dowd said. “He got us back in the game and we just couldn’t finish it off. But he played really good in that game.”
M-A closed it out in the fourth though, with a key corner 3 from senior Allen Chang.
Burlingame entered the night with a chance to move into a first-place tie with M-A in the PAL South. With the loss, the Panthers move into a second-place tie with Hillsdale with one game to play.
The Panthers (9-2, 18-4) have already qualified for the CCS playoffs, where they will play in the Division III tournament. Another Division III contender is Sacred Heart Cathedral from the West Catholic Athletic League, but a recent run of success by the Fightin’ Irish puts them into consideration for the Open Division tournament. The CCS seeding meeting will be held next Wednesday.
“It’s interesting because everyone was saying Sacred Heart Cathedral was going to be a [Division III],” Jeff Dowd said. “But then they beat Mitty, and then they beat Serra on back-to-back nights. So, all of a sudden, everybody’s saying they’re Open. What I’ve learned, it just changes so dramatically, so you’ve just got to wait, and you’ve got to see, and we can’t really control who we play. We’ve just got to control what we do.”
