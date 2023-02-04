The Peninsula Athletic League South boys’ basketball universe is going to rotate around Menlo-Atherton over the next several days as the Bears try to put the finishing touches on a division title.
Undefeated at 8-0 heading into Friday night’s quad at Carlmont, the Bears are being chased by a pair of one-loss teams in Burlingame and Hillsdale, which M-A will face in back-to-back games next week.
Then there were the Scots, which, other than the Bears, were the hottest team in the PAL South, having won six straight.
But Friday was an elimination game for Carlmont: a loss to M-A would be the third of league play for the Scots, all but ending their title hopes.
And despite a slow start that saw them trail the entire time, Carlmont made a game of it at the end, closing to 48-44 after Lucas Vigil knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:23 to play.
But M-A made just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the Scots and move one game closer to the PAL South title with a 52-46 victory.
Free throws factored big in this game and if either team was anywhere proficient at making them, the game could have been a blowout either way.
Instead, the teams combined to connect on just 29-of-58 attempts: M-A going just 14 for 30 and Carlmont not much better, hitting on 15 of 28.
The Bears had only six made field goals in the second half, but had a steady walk to the charity stripe. In the second half alone, M-A attempted 24 free throws, hitting on just over 50% with 13 made.
Jalen Williams was a fixture on the stripe in the second half for M-A. He made only one field goal, but had 14 free throws, hitting on eight of them to finish with 16 points.
It was the Bears’ woes at the line that kept Carlmont in the game, but the Scots, when given their own free chances, also failed to convert, hitting on just 9 of 16 in the second half.
Despite never trailing, the game was tied once at 2-all, and dominating in other aspects of the game, M-A (9-0 PAL South, 18-3 overall) could not manage to put Carlmont (6-3, 14-7) away. After holding a nine-point lead at halftime, M-A could not extend it in the third quarter as the Scots cut it 36-29 going into the fourth.
M-A looked like it was finally poised to put Carlmont away early in the fourth. Ben Eisner scored on a putback for the Bears — he led all scorers with 20 points — and Allen Chang hit 2 of 4 free throws to give M-A its largest lead of the game — 40-29 — with 6:39 to play.
But the Scots had one last run in them. Matt Abiezzi scored on a putback, Tyler Southworth hit a layup and Nate Wong scored off the bounce and suddenly Carlmont was down 41-35 with 4:42 left.
Wong finished with a team-high 16 points.
Jack Anderson hit a 3-pointer for the Bears to push the lead back to nine, 44-35, but then the game came to a screeching halt as free throws took center stage.
There was one final field goal for the Bears, however, as Meka Okereke threw down a dunk that sent the M-A student section into a tizzy and put the Bears up 48-38.
Okereke finished with just eight points, but he pulled down nine rebounds and had four blocks.
But he also a drew a technical foul. Okereke taunted the Carlmont player he dunked on, drawing a tech and Carlmont’s Camden Ngo hit both free throws, before adding a pull-up jumper. Vigil hit a pair of free throws and just like that, the Scots were down only four, 48-44, with just over a minute to play.
But Williams converted 3 of 4 free throws to keep the Scots at bay and ice the win for the Bears.
There was much more of a flow in the first half and if Carlmont could have converted more than 25% of its shots, might have had a better chance at pulling out the win.
Carlmont hit on just 4 of 27 shot attempts in the first two quarters and the Bears feasted on the boards. M-A out-rebounded the Scots 25-11 in the first two quarters, including eight offensive board, led by Chang’s four. For the game, the Bears finished with 40 rebounds, compared to 27 for Carlmont.
After Williams and Carlmont’s Zach Lefer exchanged points to open the game, M-A took control with a 7-0 run and finished the first period by outscoring the Scots 12-5 to lead 14-7 after one period of play.
In the second quarter, the Bears continued to attack the basket. Williams hit a driving layup, followed by an Eisner scoop to the hoop. When Williams came up with a steal and layup, the Bears were up 20-11 with 4:35 left in the opening half.
But the Scots did just enough to stay within striking distance, trailing 25-16 at the half.
