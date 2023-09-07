The Menlo-Atherton girls’ tennis team has enjoyed the moniker of best public school team in San Mateo County for most of the last decade, as the Bears have won eight straight Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division titles.
But the Bears started to show cracks last season as the caliber of their talent took a slight dip and the rest of the division started to catch up. Last year, M-A had to withstand the charge of both Carlmont and Burlingame and if Thursday’s match with the Panthers was any indication, things may be even tighter in 2023.
It took a service winner from M-A’s Marissa Hou on match point at No. 2 doubles, the last match on the court, to give the Bears a hard-fought 4-3 win over Burlingame.
Despite the close call, M-A head coach Tom Sorenson relished it.
“It’s super to be competitive,” Sorenson said. “It’s great being kind of in a position where every league match is a difficult one.”
Burlingame head coach Bill Smith could only wonder what could have been. He was missing his No. 2 singles player, which means he had to move everyone up a position on his ladder. While M-A’s No. 2 singles player, Eva Chow, most likely would have prevailed against the Burlingame starter, maybe the Panthers get wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles and the result flips.
“I was real pleased (with the performance),” Smith said. “We had a chance to win. … This group of girls has improved a lot.”
Chow gave M-A (2-0 PAL Bay) a quick 1-0 lead in team race to four wins, as she needed a little more than a half hour to blitz her opponent in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.
That was the only result for a while as the other six match were taut affairs. Burlingame (1-1) picked up its first team point at No. 3 doubles where the team of Lyra Sheng and Ella Wang posted a 6-3, 6-3 victory.
The Bears went up 2-1 with a Holly Cheung win at No. 4 singles, 6-4, 6-3; but the Panthers tied the match again when Mila Mulready topped Tessa Ellingson 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
It was the second-straight match against a top-ranked opponent for Mulready, a senior. Burlingame opened the 2023 PAL campaign Monday with a strong 6-1 win over Aragon, with Mulready topping Varsha Jawadi.
“It’s tough to play two good teams out of the gate,” Mulready said. “I just wanted to focus on the match at hand.”
Using a hard, flat forehand, Mulready overpowered Ellingson at times, but she wasn’t happy with her play, overall.
“I’m just hard on myself,” Mulready said. “I wasn’t proud with the way I played, but I’m proud to hang in there. … I’m happy how I competed and to get a win for the team.”
The final three matches on court were the longest of day. M-A picked up its third point at No. 1 doubles, where the tandem of Sienna Aylaian and Jasemine Hou rallied from a set down to win in a third-set, super tiebreaker. Burlingame’s Natalie Gyde and Lily Greiner won the first set 6-4, but Aylaian and Jasemine Hou reversed that in the second, 6-4 and then prevailed 10-4 in the super tiebreaker to give the Bears a 3-2 lead.
Burlingame knotted the team score at 3-all when Samantha Tom came off the court at No. 3 singles with a 6-3, 7-6(1) win.
That left just the No. 2 doubles match to decide things. Marissa Hou and Hailey Heintze won the first set, 6-3, but the Burlingame duo of Lexi Podkaminer and Hailey Miller prevailed in a second-set tiebreaker, 7-2, to force a third-set super tiebreaker to determine things.
Marissa Hou and Heintze found themselves trailing 5-3 in race to 10 points, but they eventually tied it at 7-all and took an 8-7 lead. The Burlingame pair tied the score at 8-all, but with M-A leading 9-8, Marissa Hou’s serve proved to be too much and the Bears grabbed the win.
“Lots of drama this year,” Sorenson said. “The good kind.”
