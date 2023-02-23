Backed by senior goalkeeper Gigi Edwards’ 15th shutout of the season, the Menlo-Atherton Bears are headed to the Central Coast Section Open Division girls’ soccer finals.
The No. 2-seed Bears (15-0-5) won a grueling battle on their home pitch Wednesday, battling No. 3 Mountain View to a 0-0 tie through regulation and 20 minutes of overtime before winning it in penalty kicks.
The long, dramatic day — played with no scoreboard, as M-A campus was still without electricity after a power outage that started Tuesday at noon — went into the final round of PKs. That’s when junior Valerie Latu-Nava stepped to the ball in the bottom of the fifth round and knocked in the game-winner.
“I was just happy,” Latu-Nava said. “We’re going to the ’ship.”
M-A head coach Jason Luce had the foreknowledge to anticipate PKs — a format that is rarely used in the regular season — and spent the past week practicing them every day.
Edwards didn’t need to make any saves in PKs, as two Mountain View attempts were off frame. But the senior put on quite a show in the 100 minutes preceding the PKs, with a remarkable save rate.
“G had a bunch,” Luce said. “She saves our day all the time. She’s our leader and we expect that from her.”
M-A’s senior keeper is a ball of fire, both in the cage and in the clubhouse. After the end of regulation play, it was Edwards who rallied her team, jumping into the team huddle with a vigorous pep talk to the defensive intensive Bears.
“Honestly, I knew that goal was either going to come down to one goal, or it was going to come down to PKs,” Edwards said. “I knew the momentum was going to change everything, that it was going to be the deciding factor. So, going into the huddle you always just want to hype your team up so we can try and get the momentum coming off [regulation].”
Edwards relied on her back line, including central defenders Avery Galles and Georgia Auerbach, who helped keep Mountain View’s possession-style offense in check. It was a tall order, and the Spartans dominated in time of possession and, from the looks of it, outplayed M-A for much of the day.
“No. 1, we played them earlier in the season (in a 2-2 draw), and we outplayed them,” Mountain View head coach Jeff Panos said. “We gave up two kind of fluky goals at the end. And today I thought we were the better team as well.”
“I would agree with that,” Luce said. “I mean, we had our moments, they had their moments. I think it was a fair result. Going to PKs is never great.”
Mountain View (14-4-3) had one golden chance that will no doubt haunt junior Juno Winegar. In the first overtime period, the Spartans earned a 2 v 1, with junior Karena Shah driving at the front post. Edwards had to come off her line to challenge, leaving Winegar all alone in front of the goal. Shah timed a short cross perfectly to the foot of Winegar, who connected toward goal but send it well over the crossbar, leaving the junior forward falling to the turf with her head in her hands.
“That’s tough,” Panos said. “That was or one clear chance, and in the playoffs, you’re going to have to finish those if you hope to win. So, we had our opportunity.”
As overtime play pressed on, Mountain View senior Charlotte Wheeler left the game after getting pushed to the turf on a 50-50 ball with an aggressive play from M-A. Wheeler had her arm immobilized, and was visibly shaken, and in tears, as she left the game.
Play continued with M-A getting few, if any chances in the late going. The Bears have gone over 140 minutes without scoring a goal after a 1-0 win over Mitty in the quarterfinals, riding an early first-half goal to Saturday’s victory.
“Honestly, I’m still in shock,” Edwards said. “It’s going to take me multiple days. I could barely even get over the Mitty game, and then I’m out here playing the game that we love.”
Jordan Bradley, Auerbach and Alessia Bolanos each converted in the first three rounds of PKs. The Bears were up 3-1, but Laila Edris — who played remarkably in the midfield through regulation — and Freyja Arnarsdottir each converted to tie it 3-3 in the top of the fifth round.
But Latu-Nava answered with the decisive boot.
“We do a lot of PKs every day in practice, so when I got up there I was nervous,” Latu-Nava said. “So, I just took my time and hit the corner with the shot.”
M-A now advances to take on No. 1 St. Francis-Mountain View in Friday’s CCS Open Division championship game at Stevens Stadium on the campus of Santa Clara University. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
