Menlo-Atherton’s defense was good, but Marysville’s was better.
No. 4-seed M-A (23-4) saw its season end Tuesday with a 42-31 home loss to No. 13 Marysville in the opening round of the CIF Northern California Division IV girls’ basketball playoffs. The Bears were plagued by the turnover bug, committing 25 turnovers in the game.
The loss is the second straight for the Bears, who fell 46-40 to Los Altos in the Central Coast Section Division I semifinals. It is the first time all season M-A has lost two straight games.
“Against Los Altos it was the same story — turnovers,” Menlo-Atherton head coach Steve Yob said. “That’s been the story this season. When we lost, it was going to be because of turnovers. They’re long, they play a tough zone. And, yeah, too many turnovers.”
Still, the defensive battle saw M-A keep it close until the fourth quarter. M-A was playing from behind for the entire second half, but senior Helena Warner posted up to close the deficit to 32-27 midway through the fourth quarter. But the Monarchs quickly flipped the court for a quick layup from 6-foot senior Karisma Briggs to spark an 8-1 run.
Senior point guard Jamie Adams scored just once in the game, but it was an impressive dribble-drive layup with a kiss high off the glass to close it to 30-25 earlier in the fourth quarter. Adams could have shot the ball more, but she couldn’t have done anything else on the defensive side, as she played an excellent game, totaling six steals.
Marysville (27-5) committed 18 turnovers on the night.
“We just lean on her defense,” Yob said. “We had the triangle in 2, she was great up top on that. Their size just kind of overwhelmed us in the second half. A little too tall.”
Adams did even more work in the post, manning up on the 6-foot Karisma Briggs not backing down. The slender guard was called upon after junior forward Fiona Steinmetz suddenly found herself with four fouls, drawing two whistles within 15 seconds of one another early in the second half.
It was a tough assignment for Adams for sure, as Marysville’s size was a factor. Karisma Briggs finished with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds, while the Monarchs dominated the boards, outrebounding M-A 44-28 throughout.
Karisma’s younger sister Krystal Briggs, a 6-foot junior, was even more devastating in the paint, grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds, including eight in the third quarter as Marysville took over the game.
“She’s been a monster for us,” Marysville coach Jamaal Pete said.
The first quarter was a defensive battle, resulting in a deadlocked 13-13 halftime score. By the end of three quarters, M-A more turnovers (22) that it did points (19), trailing 27-19 going into the fourth.
The M-A offense was able to move the ball decently enough in the half-court set but didn’t seem to want to shoot the ball. Aside from attempting 14 shots in the second quarter — and making just three — the Bears took just 39 shots in the game, converting at a 30.8% clip.
The Monarchs made just three field goals in the first half, when they shot just 13.8% from the field. But in the third quarter, the Briggs sisters used their stature to take over the game.
Marysville head coach Marvin Prince did not make the road trip for personal reasons. It was a historic night for the Monarchs, as it is their first appearance in a Nor Cal tournament.
“This is new territory for us,” Pete said. “We stepped into some new territory. We had the best record … of our existence, and we’re just coming through. The girls came out here and did there thing. So, I’m proud of them.”
For the Bears, it is a disappointing end to an otherwise memorable season. M-A ran the table in the Peninsula Athletic League South Division and put together a 21-game winning streak that spanned over two months.
“It was a great season,” Yob said. “We won league, went on a great run; we had a 21-game win streak in there. I know we lost this, but … it was a great season, awesome season.”
