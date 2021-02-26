The Menlo-Atherton girls’ tennis team is the six-time defending Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division champion. The Carlmont squad is a perennial Central Coast Section squad and always puts up a good fight against the Bears.
In this topsy-turvy pandemic girls’ tennis season, there will be no league champion and the mixing of the traditional Bay and Ocean divisions has watered down the competitive nature of the league this year.
So when M-A and Carlmont were scheduled to meet each other in the second match of the season, you can be sure both teams had it circled.
“Yeah, we’re always up for M-A,” said Carlmont head coach Margaret Goldsmith. “They play high-skill tennis, so we’re always up for the challenge.”
And while the final result won’t technically count, pandemic or not, the outcome was the same as it’s been the last several seasons: a Bears’ 6-1 victory.
“Against Carlmont, you have to play (your best),” said M-A head coach Tom Sorenson.
M-A would definitely be in the running for another league crown as three of its four singles players return from the 2019 campaign, while the doubles teams have been juggled a little bit as four would-be starters opted out of playing.
Still, the Bears barely missed a beat. Ava Martin, the No. 2 singles player as a freshman in 2019, moved into the No. 1 spot and cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory in roughly 45 minutes.
It was the same for the other three singles matches as M-A did not lose a set. Charlie Smith, the only senior among the Bears’ top-four singles players, won 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.
“She’s a steady as they come,” Sorenson said of Smith. He compared her swing to that of former San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds, who could let the ball run deeper than most before whipping his bat through the hitting zone.
“Charlie is the tennis version of that,” Sorenson said.
Named the team captain, this season is about more than just tennis for Smith. The pandemic certainly didn’t make things easier stepping into that role, but she has made do, conducting team building and bonding remotely.
“For me, getting to know all the girls and building relationships again (is the main goal),” Smith said. “It’s so nice to get some fresh air and get out of the Zoom dungeon.”
The Williams sisters finished off the sweep of singles for the Bears. Not Serena and Venus, but Emma and Mara. Emma Williams, a sophomore, posted a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles, while junior Mara Williams came away with a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 4.
The doubles matches were much more competitive, however. When M-A’s No. 2 doubles team of Johanna Gulliksson and Christine Herbst won a third-set super tiebreaker, it ended a two-hour, 15-minute 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), (10-5) win.
The Carlmont team of Bella Reeves and Mira Bhatt rallied from a 6-5 deficit in the second set to win in a tiebreaker to force the third set.
At No. 3 doubles, the M-A team of Amelie Chwu and Meena Alvi won the first set in a tiebreak before going on to a 7-6, 6-1 win.
Carlmont’s lone win came at No. 1 doubles, which featured Victoria Gittoes, one of the Scots’ top singles players, who was nursing a couple of injuries.
“This was her first time playing (this season),” Goldsmith said. “If she was healthy, there was nowhere I would rather have her be than playing singles. … (But) we have some depth (at singles).”
The way Gittoes played with partner Naya Salah, Goldsmith might want to consider keeping the pair together as they combined for a 6-4, 6-2 victory that lasted longer than 90 minutes.
Cross country
M-A holds off Sequoia
The Ravens hosted the Bears on an on-campus course for the first time since anyone can remember and, despite a strong effort from the Sequoia boys, M-A barely came out on top, 29-31 Wednesday afternoon.
For the third race in a row, M-A’s Lars Osterberg came away with the victory, covering the 2.28-mile course in a time of 11:58 — the only runner to break the 12-minute mark.
Sequoia’s Ethan Bae came home second in 12:20, easily outdistancing M-A’s Will Dennis, who had his streak of two-straight runner-up finishes broken. Dennis finished a second ahead of teammate Aidan Doherty. Dennis posted a 12:36 and Doherty, a freshman, finished at 12:37.
Sequoia claimed places five and six with Luke Brennan and Jaden Bae, but it was M-A freshman Rowan Pecson who gave the Bears the win with his ninth-place finish. The top five runners for each team are scored.
On the girls’ side, M-A’s Claire Beebe notched her second win of the season, covering the course in a time of 13:58. Sequoia’s Yvonne Brien was second in 14:28, but she was followed by a trio of Bears — Katriona Briggs (14:31), Nao Oahsji (15:31) and Cleo Rehkoph (15:32).
