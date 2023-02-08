Call it history, or irony, or whatever. Menlo-Atherton’s game-winning play design was certainly clutch.
M-A (10-0 PAL South, 20-2 overall) won the thriller of the year 45-44 at home Tuesday against Hillsdale to clinch no less than a share of the Peninsula Athletic League South Division girls’ basketball championship. With two games to play, any M-A win or Hillsdale loss will give the Bears the title outright.
With the two evenly-matched teams dueling back and forth in the closing minute, though, M-A emerged with a play from the school’s old-school playbook. Bears head coach Steve Yob, a Menlo-Atherton alumnus, used one of the plays from his former varsity coach Craig Carson to set up the game-winning shot with Carson’s daughter Lexi on the court for Hillsdale.
“I did that here when I was a senior,” Yob said. “Coach Carson drew that play up. … I did that when I was here in 2004, and it was kind of our go-to … and they did it perfectly. … What a way to win.”
The play saw M-A with a sideline inbound in a half-court set with 5.2 second left to play. Hillsdale (8-2, 18-4) had just taken a 44-43 lead on a pair of free throws by senior Makena Nitao. So, when Yob called a timeout after a long half-court inbound to earn the sideline inbound, he drew up the old Coach Carson play, which called for a long lob pass to the far side of the post.
The inbound pass went to sophomore guard Eve Amram, who was supposed to take a layup. But when a defender left M-A center Fiona Steinmetz alone to converge on Amram, the M-A sophomore astutely passed to the 5-10 Steinmetz, who was all alone for a quick layup that proved to be the game-winner.
“I saw that I was open, then I saw that there was three girls on her,” Steinmetz said. “So, I kind of expected the ball to come to me, and I called for it. … I tried to take my time, but I was still a little bit scared it wouldn’t go in.”
It did go in. With 2.4 seconds remaining on the clock, though, Hillsdale still had a chance for one quick desperation play. The Knights came out of a timeout determined to get Kira Wilmurt the ball, and they did. Wilmurt took the ball just shy of midcourt and drove around a defender. She got around the defender to attempt a half-court buzzer-beater and put the shot through the net — but didn’t release it prior to the buzzer, nullifying the 45-footer.
When it went through the cylinder, though, Wilmurt, if only for a second, thought she’d won it.
“For an instant, yeah,” Wilmurt said. “But then I realized it didn’t go off before.”
It was a wild finish to a wild game, that saw M-A overcome an early 11-3 deficit. The Bears needed over five minutes to hit their first field goal, and Hillsdale, fueled by Nitao’s game-high 18 points, was happy to get out to a fast start. It was a new position to be in for M-A, a team that has outscored opponents by an average of 49-30 this season, including a slew of blowouts.
“There was definitely a lot of nerves,” Steinmetz said. “We haven’t really been in a very close game this season yet. We’ve been beating teams by a lot usually. So, it was definitely a change of pace.”
The Bears clawed their way back in it though, spurred by the defense of senior guard Jamie Adams. It was another old-school tactic that helped the M-A defense create Hillsdale’s 25 turnovers in the game, as the Bears used the triangle-in-two zone to contend with Nitao and Wilmurt.
Adams was at the head of the triangle to total a game-high five steals.
“She the best defender I’ve coached,” Yob said. “Her steals are amazing.”
M-A overtook Hillsdale at the beginning of the second quarter when Steinmetz drew a foul beyond the arc and converted three free throws to put the Bears up 15-14. They’d lead by as much as seven and maintained the advantage into the fourth quarter until Hillsdale finally caught them with three minutes to play on a series that saw two offensive rebounds before freshman Daniella Sierra finally banked in a layup to put the Knights up 38-37.
But with Hillsdale up 42-39, Adams drained a clutch 3-pointer to tie it with under a minute to play. Steinmetz then hit one of two free throws to put the Knights up by 1 with 15 seconds to go.
That’s when Hillsdale turned to its big gun, Nitao, who put the team on her shoulders. Nitao took a baseline pass and drove hard to the bucket, drawing a foul in the process. The senior hit both free throws with six seconds to play to set up the thrilling finish.
“I just knew I had to attack the basket and just draw the foul, because I knew they were going to foul me if I attacked,” Nitao said. “I knew I had to get to the line.”
But the long Hail Mary inbound pass to midcourt set up the game-winner for M-A, an inbound pass that almost didn’t happen.
“They were playing off, so I knew it wasn’t really going to work,” Yob said. “I was getting ready to call timeout, but we chucked it, Jamie caught it — thank God Jamie caught that thing — called timeout, and we advance it to half.”
Steinmetz finished with a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds.
It was an emotional postgame scene, with many of the Hillsdale players in tears. The Knights won the PAL South Division title last year, but returned just two starters in Wilmurt and Nitao, who were tasked with carrying the team under first-year head coach Dan Mori.
“A lot of this season has been on both of our shoulders,” Wilmurt said. “The whole team, though, has improved a ton. So, we’re all contributing. But it’s hard coming in as the captains, and being responsible to people, and then to lose just like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.