Anyone who claims golf is boring needs to check out Menlo-Atherton’s road to a league championship.
The Lady Bears (10-0 PAL Bay) wrapped up the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division girls’ golf title Wednesday by defeating second-place Carlmont (7-3) by the slimmest of margins, 232-233, this after the dual meet between the two teams earlier in the season saw M-A win by just 2 strokes.
“Everyone is just absolutely super thrilled,” M-A head coach Mark Baker said. “It’s interesting because it did not feel like a good match. Everybody struggled a little bit … and the fact that we pulled out the win was pretty amazing.”
Carlmont junior Viveka Kurup took medalist honors on her home course at Poplar Creek, shooting a 2-over 37.
But M-A countered with a solid performance from its top three. Sophomore No. 1 Nathalie Benrey led the way with a 41, senior No. 2 Joanne Yuh shot a 42 and sophomore Katie Spivakovsky shot a 43.
“Those three solid, solid scores is really what kept us in it,” Baker said.
The match was so closely contested, it wasn’t until nearly 30 minutes after the last group finished its round that the winner was announced. By that time, both teams were sitting on the concourse sharing French fries together.
The scoring announcement was a momentous one for M-A. With the Bay Division championship comes an automatic berth in the Central Coast Section playoffs, the Bears’ seventh all-time. They last reached the CCS playoffs in 2015.
“We try not to overreact,” Yuh said. “We were really happy inside … but we were really worried we might lose because Carlmont is a good team.
“The fact that it was 1 stroke, if anyone didn’t show, we could have easily lost,” Yuh said. “But that it was by that 1 stroke, it was like a miracle for us.”
While every stroke counted in the close final score, Yuh produced one of the key shots down the stretch when she birdied the 8th hole. The lone senior in M-A’s lineup, Yuh put her tee shot on the fairway from 60 yards out. Selecting her sand wedge, she took a little bit off her shot with a strong crosswind slightly at her back. The result was a pearl just two feet to the right of the cup.
“So, I easily put it in for a birdie,” Yuh said.
Both teams got off to rough starts. Contending with the heavy winds, the 3rd hole proved to be problematic with a pond hazard just off the green. Several players from both teams went in the drink.
Down the stretch, though, Carlmont got clutch shots to keep it close. Kurup birdied on the 9th hole, and No. 2 Isabel Coughlan chipped in for par from approximately 10 feet off the green.
Benrey matched the par on 9, but even with that, Carlmont led by several strokes after the first group reported. The second group swung M-A into the lead, and the last group proved to make it so close, both Baker and Carlmont head coach Johnny Hsu double and triple checked the results to be certain the close outcome was accurate, Hsu said.
“It was a bummer,” Hsu said. “But the girls played really well. M-A is a really good team. Now it’s on to the next one.”
M-A rounded out its day with No. 4 Brynn Baker shooting 54; No. 5 Stella Kaval 52; and No. 6 Triana Devaux 54. Carlmont saw Coughlin shoot a 47; No. 3 Nina Chung 50; No. 4 Kaitlyn Parohinog 50; No. 5 Jackie Welte 52; and No. 6 Layne Peacock 49.
Dramatics aside, M-A’s winning the PAL Bay Division title was foregone conclusion entering the day. M-A had already clinched at least a share of the title, and there are still two dual matches remaining in the regular season.
The PAL is allotted two spots in the CCS playoffs. The other bid will be settled by a three-team playoff Oct. 17 between the second- and third-place teams from the Bay Division, and the championship from the Ocean Division. Carlmont and San Mateo are currently two-three in the Bay, while Half Moon Bay leads the Ocean Division.
