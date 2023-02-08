The Menlo-Atherton boys’ basketball team knows it has a target on its back and knows it will get it the best the opposition has as the Bears claw their way to another Peninsula Athletic League South Division championship.
Down 14 points in the third quarter, Hillsdale made a run in the fourth, cutting the deficit to four, 40-36, following a Zach Clumeck layup with 6:13 left to play.
But M-A kept its composure down the stretch, using a 9-2 run to get some breathing room on its way to a 56-44 win.
“Everybody is going to bring their ‘A’ game,” said M-A head coach Mike Molieri. “We’re the villains of the PAL.”
M-A led just 9-8 after the first quarter and after a 17-point second quarter, led 26-17 at halftime.
The Bears pushed the lead to as many as 14 points before Molieri said his team lost focus.
“[Hillsdale] is gritty. … We had them at 14 and they battled back,” Molieri said. “We have to be more disciplined. … We just lost a lot of our composure. Our guys can be a little emotional.”
Hillsdale would go on to outscore M-A 14-13 in the third period and trailed 39-31 going into the fourth. Dante Hauser opened the final period with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 39-34. Clumeck’s layup got the Knights to within four after the Bears saw their free-throw struggles emerge again as they missed 3 of 4.
Jalen Williams followed with a driving layup for M-A, but that was answered when Jordan Hauser hit an uncontested layup after a pair of M-A defenders flew by him.
But a Williams 3 ignited the game-winning run. Ben Eisner then followed with a fast-break layup off a Hillsdale turnover to push the Bears’ lead to 50-39.
The Bears then made just 1 of 3 free throws before Jack Anderson converted a layup following an offensive rebound and dish from Meka Okereke to put the Bears up 53-41 with just over two minutes to play.
Eisner led all scorers, finishing with 18 points, one of three Bears in double figures. Williams added 11 and Johno Price chipped in 11.
Hillsdale was led by Brady Carson’s 13 points. Jordan Hauser finished with 10 for the Knights.
M-A (10-0 PAL South, 19-3 overall) now has a two-game lead over Hillsdale (8-2, 16-6) with two games to play, assuring the Bears of at least a co-championship.
M-A has one more showdown with another one-loss team and its a quick turnaround as M-A will host Burlingame Wednesday night before finishing up with a winless Sequoia team on Friday.
“It’s either a co-championship or sole championship,” Molieri said. “I think we’d prefer a sole championship.”
