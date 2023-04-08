Menlo-Atherton entered the week with hopes of taking unequivocal control of the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division baseball standings.
Mission accomplished.
The Bears (5-0 PAL Bay, 10-3 overall) finished off a sweep of second-place Capuchino with a 3-1 victory Friday in San Bruno. Not yet at the midway point of the league schedule, M-A already leads the league standings by two games in the loss column.
“This is such a good team that we just faced and it has so much league implication,” Bears manager Jordan Paroubeck said. “We had our good arms on deck and we executed the game plan. And on to the next one.”
Junior left-hander Harrison Long set the tone, whirling four shutout innings to earn the win. Long had a tough act to follow after senior right-hander George Zaharias notched a four-hit shutout while striking out 17 in Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Cap.
Long extended the Bears’ streak of scoreless innings to 11 straight against the Mustangs (4-2, 15-4) to earn the win. The finesse lefty has won three of his last four starts. His record improves his record to 3-0.
“Harrison was unbelievable,” Paroubeck said. “His last three, four starts have been so good. He keeps getting better.”
M-A has a busy three-game schedule against some stiff competition next week, traveling to Sacred Heart Prep and Sacred Heart Cathedral on consecutive days, Tuesday and Wednesday. The week closes next Saturday with a home game against St. Francis-Mountain View.
Because of the busy week, Long was on a limited pitch count Friday. He exited after four innings with a mere two-run lead. M-A turned over the ball to junior right-hander Noah Whittaker, who navigated some trouble and set down the last six batters he faced to close it out, earning his second straight save.
“I knew the deal,” Long said. “I know it’s going to be a quick turnaround in terms of we’ve got a game pretty early next week that I’m going to have to pitch in. And I knew that Noah was just going to come in and keep us where we were.”
The Bears scored a pair of early runs. In the first, they strung three singles together to get on the board with an RBI single by Jimmy Zaharias. Then in the fourth, David Lopez scored from second by moving to third on a wild pitch, then jogging home when the Cap catcher sailed a throw into left field.
Whittaker worked a scoreless fifth to run the shutout-innings streak to 12. But in the sixth, the Mustangs finally broke through by making some noise at the top of the order.
Ryan Burton led off the frame with a single to center. He moved to second on a balk. Then No. 3 hitter Anakin Manuel came within a few feet of tying it up with a booming fly ball off the top of the left-field wall for an RBI double.
“I definitely knew I didn’t get all of it because I kind of had a two-strike swing,” Manuel said. “But I had a good swing, and I got on second.”
Whittaker escaped the jam with a bit of luck. Cap cleanup hitter Jacob Brewer followed by just getting under a fastball for a towering fly out to deep left. Then after Whittaker recorded one of his four strikeouts for the second out of the inning, Travis Ciardella hit a rocket to the left side for an at ’em ball right into the glove of shortstop Will Roberts.
M-A got the run back in the top of the seventh, though, with a good, old-fashioned get-’em-on, get-’em-over, get-’em-in approach.
No. 3 hitter Rowan Kelly led off the seventh with a double to left for the Bears. Then cleanup hitter Trevor Heinz was called upon to bunt, and efficiently moved Roberts over to third.
“I tell everyone to buy in to your role,” Paroubeck said. “I may have you bunt regardless of my 3-hitter, my 4-hitter, my 9; buy in to the role. Everyone’s bought in, and we got it done.”
Jimmy Zaharias followed with a sacrifice fly to deep center field to score the all-important insurance run.
“I was holding my breath,” Paroubeck said. “But … the top of our lineup, I trust those guys to execute. They executed, and that insurance run really made me feel better.”
The Cap offense had some early chances but saw two base runners picked off by Long in the early going. In the second, the first two Mustangs batters reached base. But a designed pickoff play caught the runner at second napping for the first out of the inning.
“That was a hundred percent designed by our pitching coach,” Long said. “He told me to inside move every time we had a runner on second base. I was caught off guard a little bit by him leaking off the base.”
Then in the third, Long walked the leadoff batter. He soon erased the mistake though with a clever pickoff move to first to peg the runner. The next Cap batter, Nathan Balch, scorched a double to center that would have likely scored the runner from first.
All in all, George Zaharias and Long — as M-A’s Wednesday and Friday starters, respectively — proved a daunting one-two punch.
“Zaharias, that guy could throw it; he could definitely throw it,” Manuel said. “He had 17 strikeouts on us, and that was tough. And it goes to the opposite hand, a lefty, who had some good tail on his fastball. So, it was different. And the change, I guess our bats have kind of been cold lately. So, it was hard but we’re going to bounce back.”
