This is the time of year when sports media put together their “best of the year” lists: from top athletes and best teams, to cultural changes and those famous athletes who passed away.
It’s much easier to compile those kind of lists on a national level, especially this year. But what about a local high school sports reporter who has been without games on which to report for the last nine months?
While there haven’t been any games for the Sports Lounge to report on since March, the first three months of the year were actually quite jam-packed with a lot of thrills in January, February and the first two weeks of March.
So many good games that I actually had to really work hard to whittle down the list to get to the top five games of 2020.
No. 1: Hillsdale-Urban boys’ basketball, Northern California DIV opener. Hands down, the most thrilling game of the year. Hillsdale got a free throw from Reece Nobida with under 2 seconds to play to send the game into a second overtime and Oliver Crank drained a pair from the line with 1.5 seconds left to beat Urban 78-77 in double OT.
It was a game that saw Urban’s junior shooting guard Bryce Smith go Steph Curry on the Knights as he dropped in 52 points. The most spectacular individual effort I’ve ever seen in person.
Hillsdale, fresh off its first Central Coast Section title since 1997, the Knights hosted the Blues of San Francisco as the No. 5 seed vs. the No. 12 seed.
At first blush, it seemed Hillsdale was on its way to matter-of-fact victory, building a 19-point lead going into the fourth quarter, only to see the Blues tie the game late by outscoring the Knights 31-12 in the final quarter to force overtime.
The Knights would be involved in another last-second barnburner in the quarterfinals against fourth-seeded Hoover, falling 60-58 following a blocked shot on a game-tying attempt.
No. 2: Summit Prep boys’ soccer team capturing first CCS title. I came late to the Summit Prep boys’ soccer party, but man, could that team play. Marvin Vasquez, one of three team captains who was accidentally omitted from the pregame introductions, scored in the 18th minute and his assist on Brodan Casey’s strike in stoppage time gave the Huskies a 2-0 win over Del Mar gave them a 19-0-0 record and the first section title in school history.
Led by Pedro Ontiveros’ 31 goals, the Huskies used an attacking offense and a shutdown defense anchored by center back Jonas Harron and goalkeeper Luis Rojas to dominate Private School Athletic League play and they carried that strategy into the playoffs. Not even a loss in the first round of the Nor Cal Division IV tournament could tarnish what the Huskies achieved.
No. 3: Burlingame girls’ soccer team knocks off East Bay stalwart Acalanes in Nor Cal semis. The Panthers proved that anything can happen once you get into the playoffs.
After scraping into the CCS Division III tournament as the fifth-place finisher in the Peninsula Athletic League’s Bay Division and needing penalty-kick shootout wins over Sacred Heart Cathedral and Menlo School in the semifinals and finals, respectively, to win the program’s fourth CCS crown, not a lot was expected of the Panthers in the Nor Cal tournament.
Burlingame entered Nor Cals as the No. 8 seed in the Division III bracket and were tasked first with facing top-seeded Mountain View, which had shellacked the Panthers 6-0 in the 2019 CCS Open Division playoffs.
The Panthers emerged with a 1-0 win over the Spartans.
Next up was a trip to the East Bay and a date with Acalanes-Lafayette. East Bay public schools garner a lot more respect than their Peninsula counterparts and there were not many among the Acalanes fans who thought the Panthers presented any real danger to their side.
Again, the Panthers were the decided underdog and again they bucked expectations, dominating the Dons in 1-0 win as Lillian Potter’s strike in the 30th minute stood.
The Panthers were pounded 3-0 in the title game by Montgomery-Santa Rosa, but they truly were just happy to be there.
No. 4: Menlo School girls’ basketball knocks off Pinewood. Not only has Pinewood been the class of the West Bay Athletic League, the Panthers have developed into a state and national power. So when Menlo, a standout program in its own right, met Pinewood for the first time in WBAL play this past season, the expectation was the Panthers would blow out the Knights — like they’ve done to every team the WBAL and most of the CCS (save Mitty) for the last several years.
Whoops.
Coco Layton hit 1 of 2 free throws with just 4 seconds remaining to give Menlo a 46-45 lead. The Knights then had to survive what appeared to be a game-winning 3 from the Panthers — but it waved off by the officials, who said time had expired before the shot was released.
Menlo’s win snapped Pinewood’s 65-game WBAL winning streak — that began with a win over Menlo in February of 2013.
No. 5: San Mateo boys’ tennis tops Hillsdale. In the grand scheme of things, it was not one of the most exciting games of the year. It wasn’t a playoff match and there was nothing really on the line in what was simply an early-season Bay Division matchup between two teams that weren’t expected to do much in PAL play.
The match did turn out to be quite dramatic by tennis standards as San Mateo held on for a 4-3 win. San Mateo coach John Daquioag had to severely juggle his lineup, splitting up doubles teams to play singles and even seeing a player make his varsity debut, because the team was wracked by injury and illness.
San Mateo won the first three matches that came off the courts, but Hillsdale responded by winning the next two matches. The Bearcats closed out the win when Jonathan Chan, playing at No. 1 singles, won the final two games of the second set to post a 6-3, 6-4 win and clinch the match for San Mateo.
The main reason this match is on this list, however, is because it was Thursday, March 12 — the last sporting event I covered. The following day, all athletics in the county were shut down and remains that way to this day.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
