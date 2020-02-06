I normally wouldn’t compare poker players to coaches or athletes, but there is one thing many card players and coaches, especially, have in common: they remember the bad beats.
Ask a poker player or coach their most significant win, they may take a few moments to remember. But ask them their worst loss? They recite it at the snap of a finger. I have found nearly every coach I have ever talked to is cordial in post-game interviews, especially after a tough loss. But get them before and after the interview, when things are off the record and that’s when they really tell you how they feel.
Which leads me to ask the question: do coaches hate losing more than they enjoy winning? Depends on who you ask. Serra basketball coach Chuck Rapp, I believe, takes losing harder than anyone. I mean, the man looks absolutely despondent after a loss — big or small. Aragon girls’ basketball coach Sam Manu will tell you that he’ll be up until the wee hours of the morning mulling over losses.
You can definitely put Burlingame girls’ basketball coach Joe Dito in the “hate losing” category. After his team cut an 18-point deficit to just 6 points before Mills pulled away for the win last Friday, Dito dutifully gave me an interview. As he walked away, he said, “I HATE losing!” combined with an expletive.
When posed with the question, Dito admitted he hated losing more than winning because he is so competitive.
Saturday night, I saw on social media a video of Corey Cafferata, a Peninsula standout during his playing days and current women’s head coach at Mission College in Santa Clara. A basketball lifer, Cafferata showed himself, presumably, returning home following the Saints’ loss, an old-school soul track playing on the stereo and Cafferata biting his lip.
I messaged him: “Do you hate losing more than you enjoy winning?”
His answer?
“We are at five (players) … so going into these games I understand we are in trouble. But aside from a death in the family, I would rather have the lowest blood sugar (Cafferata is a Type 1 diabetic) even compared to losing. I HATE it.”
Not everyone sees the glass as half empty, however. Burlingame girls’ assistant basketball coach Anthony Jones said losing can be good because it can be a learning and teaching experience. There may be other coaches who feel the same way — long after a game. But in the immediate aftermath, I’ve seen plenty of heads in hands and a lot of face wiping in locker rooms as coaches try to digest what just happened. There is not nearly as much reflection following a win.
***
In that vein, Serra basketball coach Brian Carson, who is filling in this season for Rapp, will have a number of tough losses from which to draw as the Padres have hit a rough patch in West Catholic Athletic League play.
Going into the final game of the first round of league play, Serra was one of three teams tied for first place with 5-1 records.
Since then, the Padres have lost three of their last four to fall into a fourth-place tie with St. Francis with four game remaining in the regular season. Those three losses are by a combined seven points. They dropped a 46-45 decision to Mitty Jan. 24 to end the first round of WCAL play. They started second-round play Jan. 28 against league-leading Riordan, whose only WCAL loss has come against Serra in the opener. The Crusaders got their revenge, escaping San Mateo with a 52-50 victory.
Serra got a much-needed 80-68 victory over Sacred Heart Cathedral last Friday, but their mental toughness will once again be tested after dropping a 63-59 overtime decision to Bellarmine Tuesday night.
This is a perfect example of why the WCAL is among the toughest leagues in Northern California.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.