Menlo-Atherton’s Luke Jensen, the No. 1 singles player in the Peninsula Athletic League individual tennis tournament, and the No. 1 doubles team from Carlmont, Daniel Arakaki and Iman Shafaie, were all freshmen when they played on the final day of 2019 PAL tournament.
Jensen would team up with Griffin Voss to finish third in the doubles bracket, while Arakaki paired with Chris Cho and finished runner-up.
Shafaie was eliminated on the second day of the singles tournament in 2019, but all three believed they would simply move up the ladder and challenge for PAL titles in the years to come.
But the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled by COVID.
While the trio missed out on two seasons of high school tennis, all three managed to win PAL titles in this, their senior years in the finals at San Mateo High School Thursday afternoon.
Jensen, who went 8-1 playing at No. 1 singles for the Bears this season, rolled past Hillsdale freshman, Akbar Beg, 6-0, 6-2, who was the third seed.
“It’s cool,” Jensen said of his championship. “I didn’t get to play the last two years. I kept telling my parent and my family, they’re all big tennis people, that this year … I get to play the individual singles (tournament). (That’s) what I was looking forward to.”
Arakaki and Shafaie, the top two singles players at Carlmont, teamed up for the doubles tournament and the top seeds cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory over M-A’s Mitchell Herbst and Ollie Novak.
“[Winning a double championship] honestly, just exciting,” Arakaki said. “[Playing in the 2019 finals] was one of my favorite experiences my freshman year.”
Jensen is the latest in a long line of M-A PAL singles champions. Like many M-A title winners, Jensen spent his freshman year playing in the doubles tournament and then figured he would play singles his final three years, expecting to be in the mix for a couple titles.
The pandemic robbed Jensen of the opportunity and given the way he walked through Beg, there is pretty good reason to think this could easily have been a second title and not just his first.
Jensen simply overwhelmed the freshman Beg on a blustery day, the only thing that took some enjoyment out of Jensen’s victory.
“I hate the wind. It’s not fun,” Jensen said. “As long as I can move my feet, I’ll be OK. On my groundstrokes (going into the wind), I just have to hit it a little harder.”
Beg showed that once he gets bigger and stronger, he’ll be able to compete at the highest level in the PAL because he certainly has the game. He showed some versatility, playing volley tennis at the net on several occasions.
But he could not stand on the baseline and trade forehands with Jensen, who hit a number of blistering shots, including the match winner, a laser down the left line.
“[Beg] needs to be stronger,” said Hillsdale head coach Jackie Nachtigall.
But Jensen was smart enough to know that pounding forehands would not always work playing in the windy conditions.
“I was cutting everything (going into the wind),” Jensen said. “I was just really scrappy. If I can get it over the net, it’s going to go backward (because of the backspin on the ball and the wind).
“Going into the wind, I hit top-spin serves. I got two aces because [a serve] got blown into the ground.”
Jensen won the first 10 games of the match, winning the first set 6-0 and winning the first four games of the second set. Beg avoided the double bagel, however, holding serve in the fifth game. Beg held serve on his next chance before Jensen closed out the 6-0, 6-2 victory.
Arakaki and Shafaie showed a similar dominance in the doubles championship. Like Jensen, the Carlmont pair won the first 10 games. Down a set and 0-4 in the second, Novak and Hebst showed some grit, winning three of the next five games. But the hole was too deep to climb out of and Arakaki and Shafaie closed out the 6-0, 6-3 victory.
“I haven’t played doubles in a while,” Shafaie said. “It’s a nice throwback.”
The third-place matches were an all-Aragon affair. Naveen Schwarzkopf, who finished third in the singles bracket, had one of the weirdest tournament draws ever witnessed, winning three of four matches but winning a total of two sets.
He had a first-round bye and in the second round, split sets with San Mateo’s David Joseph. Schwarzkopf dropped the first set, 2-6, but won the second 7-5 before Joseph retired prior to the start of the third set.
Schwarzkopf was scheduled to face second-seeded Daniel Alvi in the quarterfinals, but won in a walkover when Alvi withdrew with an injury.
Beg beat Schwarzkopf in three-set semifinal match, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 to send him into the third-place match.
He was set to play San Mateo’s Andre Kmelinitsky, the No. 4 seed, but Schwazkopf won that in a walkover as well, taking third place without stepping on the court.
The third-place doubles match pitted Aragon’s Alex Tu and Thomas Nie against teammates Keiya Wada and Amitai Smyla. They split the first two sets before Tu and Nie came away with a 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 win.
