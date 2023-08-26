Sophomore outside hitter Gia Rivera led the Tigers (1-0) to a fast start in 2023, sweeping 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 past Mills (0-1) to start the 2023 high school volleyball season.
Rivera scored a double-double with 12 kills and 14 digs, notching a .455 hitting percentage while fronting an NDB attack that hit at a .305 clip as a team. Senior middle Julia Breckenridge added 10 kills, and senior outside hitter Karly Bordin added nine.
Bordin served up four aces, while Rivera and Breckenridge totaled three apiece. Senior setter Jessica Ai shared the team-high of 14 digs.
Menlo 3, Aragon 2
The Knights (1-0) bounced back after dropping the opening set of the 2023 season to battle past Aragon in five for a 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 17-25, 15-7 victory.
Cleo Hardin paved the way for Menlo, totaling 21 kills with a .405 hitting percentage. Aaliyah Sanders added 11 kills, and setter Lily Kautai recorded 46 assists.
Junior outside hitter Sophia Rubinstein recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 14 digs for the Lady Dons (0-1), while senior Kathleen Suayan totaled a team-high 19 digs.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Menlo-Atherton 1
The defending West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division champion Gators (1-0) opened 2023 with a four-set win 25-19, 19-25, 25-11, 25-21 in non-league action with Menlo-Atherton. SHP statistics were not available at press time. The Bears (0-1) were led by junior Daniela Eline with 17 kills.
University-SF 3, Hillsdale 0
The Lady Knights (0-1) fell to CIF Nor Cal Division II runners-up University (1-0) in straight sets 25-11, 25-22, 25-19. Hillsdale freshman Ella Schaumkel started her varsity career with four aces, while junior Natasha Abbaszadeh recorded a team-high six kills.
St. Francis 3, Burlingame 1
The Panthers (0-1) fell in four sets to St. Francis-Mountain (1-0) in non-league action. Junior outside hitter Ell Duong led Burlingame with seven kills, while senior Morgan Toomey added six kills and two blocks.
Mercy (1-0) powered to a non-league sweep in its season opener 25-15, 25-17, 25-9 over Nueva (0-1).
Palo Alto (1-0) powered through extra points in the opening set to sweep 27-25, 25-21, 25-20 past Carlmont (0-1) in non-league play.
Design Tech (0-1) dropped its season opener 25-20, 25-11, 25-16 to Castilleja (1-0).
