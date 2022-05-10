The 100 back was one of the stronger events for San Mateo County boys swimmers at the Central Coast Section swimming and diving championships at the Santa Clara International Swim Center Saturday afternoon. Half the swimmers in the “A” final were from the county. Crystal Springs’ Bennett Lacerte finished third (51.24), Serra’s Matthew Honeck (51.44) was fourth and Woodside freshman Seth Collet was fifth (51.58).
The 100 fly featured two other county finishers, with Carlmont’s Billy Picht finishing fourth with a time of 50.37, while Serra’s Honeck came in with a 51.01, good for sixth.
Sacred Heart Prep’s Audrey J-Cheng and Kaia Li, while falling short of CCS titles, still had strong showings. J-Cheng had three runner-up finishes and third. She finished second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.85, just off the pace set by winner Zoey Zeller of Gilroy, who out-touched J-Cheng to finish with a 1:01.74. J-Cheng would add a third-place finish 200 free with a time of 1:51.81, just three-one hundredths of a second behind the second-place time of 1:51.78. Mitty’s Stephanie Sifferman won with a time of 1:49.79.
Li was second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:01.35, nearly two seconds behind winner Zeller (1:59.48) and was third in the 100 back, finishing with a 55.79.
J-Cheng and Li were also part of the 200 IM and 400 relay teams, where the Gators’ quartets took second place.
Female divers from the Peninsula also had a strong showing, with four county athletes finishing in the top 10. Menlo-Atherton’s Chloe Leung led the way, earning 488.40 points to finish second. Carlmont’s Camille Chung was fourth (457.85), Malia Leung of Sequoia was seventh (442.00) and Woodside’s Sophia Wells ninth (432.55).
Castilleja’s Paige Lai won the 1-meter diving event going away, posting a score of 522.50.
